Abba’s Bjorn in tribute to impact of Eurovision after international success

Bjorn Ulvaeus has told this year’s Eurovision acts their lives “could be about to change forever” as he acknowledged the impact of Eurovision on Abba’s lives.

The group won the Eurovision Song Contest for Sweden in 1974 and went on to have worldwide success.

Appearing during the contest’s final on Saturday ahead of an Abba montage featuring clips from performances over the years and a glimpse inside the Abba Museum, Ulvaeus said: “The lives of some of the acts that you’ve seen tonight could be about to change forever.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“When Abba walked onto that stage, we couldn’t have even imagined 50 years later we’d have a museum about us and that we would perform as avatars in Abba Voyage.

“Our international success all began with Eurovision and it’s so great to see recent acts are having great success too. Their journey started with Eurovision too.”

Following another montage of clips featuring recent Eurovision success stories including the UK’s Sam Ryder and the Netherlands’ Duncan Laurence, he said: “I want to say to all the acts who are waiting nervously now, I just want to say good luck, and who knows where this journey will take you?”