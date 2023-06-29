Acclaimed artist Terry Bradley to launch new exhibition at Titanic Belfast

Acclaimed Belfast artist Terry Bradley is to launch a free exhibition at Titanic Belfast named after his latest piece of work.

Exodus – The Art of Terry Bradley will run in the Andrews Gallery and will showcase Bradley's long tradition of painting the dockers and working men of Belfast.

It also incorporates some of the rich maritime history of the city, his iconic female pieces and his work relating to mental health awareness.

Visitors will also have the chance to see the work of aspiring young Northern Irish artists as part of ‘The Bradley Art Prize’.

Titanic Belfast announced it has commissioned the winner to create a unique Titanic related art piece to be displayed within its shipyard themed bar, Hickson’s Point.

One of Bradley’s pieces featuring the dockers featured in Sir Kenneth Branagh’s seven-times Oscar-winning film Belfast.

A huge mural of the north Belfast man’s Docker’s Rest at Hickson’s Point, Titanic Belfast, appears at the start of the film, recreated in vivid blue and repositioned on a wall.

As the camera in the film leads the audience over the wall, from the contemporary, colourful city into the black and white Belfast of 1969, Bradley’s artwork is the last main splash of vibrancy viewers see.

Judith Owens MBE, Chief Executive of Titanic Belfast said: “We most recently partnered with Terry Bradley when we commissioned him for our iconic mural of Docker’s Rest at Hickson’s Point which famously appears at the start of Kenneth Branagh’s Oscar-winning film, Belfast. And we are delighted to be working with him once again with Exodus – The Art of Terry Bradley, a free exhibition celebrating the work of one of Northern Ireland’s most renowned artists.

"It really is the perfect partnership for us as Terry’s shipyard and working men pieces link well with the history of the area and his new painting Exodus, which the exhibition is named after, is reminiscent of the mass exodus of workers from the shipyard here along Queen’s Road where Titanic Belfast sits today and the men and women who left Ireland to start a new life in a different country on ships like RMS Titanic, built right here in Harland and Wolff.”

“The summer season is one of our busiest times of the year at Titanic Belfast as we look forward to welcoming an increased number of visitors from around the world, so we are delighted to give Terry the platform for his work to be enjoyed by a global audience as well as giving our guests visiting the reimagined Titanic Experience the opportunity to view this extensive collection,” Judith added.

Terry Bradley said: “I held an exhibition at Titanic Belfast shortly after it opened in 2012 and I am delighted to return with Exodus – The Art of Terry Bradley.

"We have displayed some of my work in chronological order, starting with an early painting Belfast, No Mean City from 2007 right through to my latest piece Exodus.

"The shipyard area of Belfast has been the inspiration for many of my paintings, so it is apt for them to be exhibited just a stone’s throw away in Titanic Belfast and for guests visiting the new Titanic Experience to be able to view this special exhibition.”

The exhibition will run from Saturday 1st July until Thursday 31st August, daily from 9am – 6pm.