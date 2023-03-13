Actor James Martin says ‘it doesn’t matter if you have Down syndrome’ following Oscar win

An Irish Goodbye director Tom Berkeley, actors James Martin and Seamus O'Hara alongside fellow director Ross White on the 'red' carpet at the Oscars

Belfast actor James Martin says “it doesn’t matter if you have Down syndrome” following a successful night at the Oscars.

The film he starred in, An Irish Goodbye, won the coveted statuette for Best Live Action Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

“It doesn’t matter if you have Down syndrome,” James told the BBC following star-studded ceremony.

"As long as you do what you do – and I do what I can to be funny.

"I’m the first person with Down syndrome to win not just a Bafta but an Oscar… especially on my birthday, it’s fantastic.”

Co-director Ross White said they were all “overwhelmed in the moment” on stage and had always prioritised celebrating James’ big day.

The Belfast filmmaker led a chorus of Happy Birthday for the film’s star alongside fellow director Tom Berkeley and James’ co-star Seamus O’Hara.

The biggest night in the showbiz calendar coincided with James’ 31st birthday.

'Hollywood' sings happy birthday to James Martin as An Irish Goodbye picks up Oscar

Ross described the actor as “the beating heart of our film” and told PA he had wanted to create an “extra special moment” for James by having the biggest stars in Hollywood sing to him.

“Our man James Martin who is the beating heart of our film, it’s his birthday today (and) this was always the second most important thing of the day,” he said.

“We just wanted to make sure he had an extra special moment so it was amazing to have everyone singing for him at the Dolby Theatre – how ridiculous!”

The cast and crew continued celebrating the special win at the Vanity Fair after party.

“This is the most bizarre and exciting and fulfilling and bizarre again twice experience of all our lives,” co-director Tom Berkeley said.

“I’m sure that goes for the cast and the crew, because we won an Oscar.”

James was dressed to impress when he took to the stage to collect the award alongside his team.

“It is this man’s birthday,” Berkeley told the audience.

“He is out here in Hollywood wearing a leopard print suit jacket. We would love to use the rest of our time up here to sing for James.”

Famous faces including fellow Irish star Colin Farrell were seen joining in the song, which was followed by cheers and a round of applause.

An Irish Goodbye, follows the story of two estranged brothers, played by Martin and Seamus O’Hara, who come together after their mother’s death to fulfil her bucket list.

James’ proud dad Ivan told BBC Radio Ulster his son never let his condition hold him back.

“He’s taken it head on, he’s done very well, and we are delighted for him,” he said.

“He tackles everything with great gusto and it’s certainly paid off this time.”

Ivan recalled an exchange James was having with 007 producer Barbara Broccoli in Hollywood when someone joked that he was trying to become the next James Bond.

“Don’t be stupid… I’m too small to be James Bond,” James replied before turning back to Barbara to add “but I’ve got all the moves”.

Meanwhile Academy Award-winning film director Terry George – who predicted success for the short film which was shot shot on location in Londonderry, Templepatrick and Saintfield prior to the biggest bash in Tinseltown getting underway – hailed what he described as a “great win”.

"They stole the show!” he said.

"They made us all proud.

"Fantastic – we can make great films, short and long.

"What a joy to everyone in the province.”

The Oscar winner, who picked up a gong in 2012 for The Shore, previously hailed the island-wide success in securing so many nominations and said the NI short had all the ingredients for success.

“We have a history of, and a capacity for, telling good stories and hopefully we will be able to keep doing that,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“We love to tell a yarn and make people laugh. We are into stimulating those emotions and it pays off.

“That’s what An Irish Goodbye has done. That’s the bedrock and we need to continue to build on that foundation.”