Actor James Nesbitt lends backing to SDLP election candidate Conor Houston

Actor James Nesbitt has backed SDLP candidate for Strangford Conor Houston ahead of the Assembly election, describing him as a man of "great integrity".

Mr Nesbitt appealed to constituents in the area to give former solicitor Mr Houston their number one vote on May 5 in the candidates latest celebrity endorsement.

A governor of the Irish Times Trust and an LGBTQ+ campaigner, Mr Houston also recently received the backing of former Ulster and Ireland rugby star Andrew Trimble.

In a video posted by the Newtownards Chronicle, the Bloodlands star Mr Nesbitt said ahead of the election: "Please God, not the same old, same old.

"I really hope that the next Assembly is the most progressive one we've ever had. That it finally makes sectarian politics a thing of the past here and it delivers on the peace dividend that people voted for across this island in 1998," he said.

Conor Houston

In the video filmed at the seaside, Mr Nesbitt described Mr Houston as his "very good friend". "I worked with him closely on [civic initiative] Connected Citizens. He is a man of great integrity, compassionate. He's got incredible passion and he is someone who will bring the most progressive approach to Northern Ireland politics here," he said.

Mr Houston also bears responsibility for bringing One Young World, a global forum for young leaders, to Belfast next year, Mr Nesbitt said. He added: "[Mr Houston] builds for the future, make him your number one vote."

Responding on Twitter, Mr Houston (38) said: "Thanks to my friend, actor James Nesbitt for endorsing my campaign", adding "next Thursday, you can vote for change".