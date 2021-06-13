Actor James Nesbitt says lockdown a ‘blessing’ during final months of his dad’s life

Actor James Nesbitt has revealed the Covid-19 lockdown allowed him precious time with his father “rekindling their friendship”, before the man passed away.

Filming on Jed Mercurio’s drama Bloodlands wrapped up in March 2020, with restrictions coming into force in the region just days after.

Mr Nesbitt revealed on the Who Am I This Time podcast that he had been due to fly back to London but ended up staying in his Portrush home under after the production finished.

The 56-year-old star of Cold Feet lost his father James Snr last August at the age of 91. He described having the time together during the pandemic as a “blessing”.

“I was filming Bloodlands and we were quite lucky, I was filming in Belfast and we wrapped on March 13. And I was supposed to then come home but then I actually had to go and represent my dad at a funeral,” he said.

“That was the following week, and then lockdown happened. I was pretty cushioned actually, even though I was away from London I’ve got a place in Portrush up by the sea.

“Actually when I look back on lockdown, it’s really a mixed blessing for me because I got to spend a lot of time with my father, who was my primary school headmaster when I was a kid.

“We had five months of me sitting in the yard and him sitting in the living room, just rekindling a friendship. He was 91 and then I lost him in August which was sad but very bittersweet because we really had an opportunity to talk for a very long time.

“It got to a stage where, before dad went, I was able to look at him and he knew I was saying ‘thanks’ and I felt he was looking at me going ‘you’ve done alright’. It was a blessing. It was amazing.”

James “Jim” Nesbitt was the former headmaster of a primary school at Lisnamurrican, near Broughshane.

His son, now filming Netflix drama Stay Close in Manchester, shares two daughters Peggy and Mary with ex-wife Sonia Forbes-Adam.

In the podcast, the Coleraine man also revealed the toll the lockdown had on his daughters, particularly youngest Mary.

“My daughters who are grown up now — Mary is 19 and Peggy is 23 — they were working throughout lockdown, they work for a thing called Freddie’s Flowers,” he added.

“But Mary I just felt so sorry for, she’s a very applied girl but she wasn’t able to do her A-Levels, all that lot that didn’t have a summer of festivals and snogging and partying.

“And then she was supposed to go to Honduras for her year out to teach English as part of a charity called Project Trust and that was taken away from her.

“Now, she has been pretty cushioned but it really has made me concentrate a lot on just that generation and I think they’ve been a wee bit overlooked to tell you the truth in terms of the ramifications they’re going to have.”