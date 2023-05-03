Actor Stephen Tompkinson going on trial accused of inflicting GBH

Actor Stephen Tompkinson is due to go on trial accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

The 57-year-old, best known for playing the title role in TV crime drama DCI Banks, will appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday.

At a previous hearing, the clerk of the court said Tompkinson “unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm” on a man named Karl Poole on May 30 2021.

The actor, who lives in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, denies the charge.

His barrister Adam Birkby previously told the court he will claim self-defence, during a trial which is expected to last four days.

Tompkinson became a household name after starring as Father Peter Clifford in 1996’s Ballykissangel, and in the same year appeared in hit film Brassed Off.

Other notable TV credits include Drop The Dead Donkey, Wild At Heart, Minder, New Tricks, Grafters and Ted And Alice.

He also appeared in ITV’s DCI Banks for six years until the show was axed in 2016, and starred in a 2021 stage adaptation of Educating Rita.