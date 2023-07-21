Actors gather in Leicester Square in solidarity with US striking actors

Simon Pegg and Brian Cox take part in a protest by members of the British actors union Equity in Leicester Square (Ian West/PA)

Famous actors including Succession’s Brian Cox and Lord of the Rings’ Andy Serkis have protested with British union Equity in Leicester Square in solidarity with striking US actors.

Rob Delaney, Simon Pegg, Jim Carter, Hayley Atwell, Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton were among the famous faces who gathered in central London a week after the start of major industrial action by Equity’s sister union in America, the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (Sag-Aftra).

The protest was in solidarity with striking Hollywood members of the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (Sag-Aftra).

Speaking after the rally, Serkis told the PA news agency it is wrong to use AI to undermine the work of actors.

The actor, who is a Sag-Aftra and Equity member, told PA: “I’m probably one of the most scanned actors on the planet for various different films, and projects.

“I would say I have probably been scanned more than anyone ever.

“I know that my image can be used, or my library of movements, can be used or my voice.

“(It) is wrong that that is easily accessed and used without remunerating the artist.”

Crowd gathered to hear from the famous actors (Ian West/PA)

Sag-Aftra, which represents around 160,000 actors across the US, failed to negotiate new contracts with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Multiple Hollywood stars have been pictured on the picket lines, joining striking members of the Writers Guild of America, who began industrial action on May 2.

It is the first time since 1960 both unions have been on strike simultaneously and has caused major disruption to Hollywood productions, premieres, and conventions.

In Leicester Square, crowds heard speeches from Delaney and Cox as well as Equity General Secretaries Paul W Fleming and Lynda Rooke among others.

Protesters gathered to hear from the actors and carried signs saying “Leave AI to Sci-fi,” “Write to Strike” and “This Barbie’s last residual was $0.02”.

A demonstrator holds a placard as she takes part in the protest (Ian West/PA)

After the event, Cox told the PA news agency how drama-comedy Succession would have been “nonsense” had it not been for the team of writers.

Cox said: “The artificial intelligence thing is a major issue and it has to be nipped before it starts to grow even more.

“It has gotten to a standard now where people are getting avatars of themselves made in order to protect themselves in every aspect.”

Cox also told crowds: “I was on a programme the other night and I was given a list of things that artificial intelligence Brian Cox was going to say.

“Now the artificial intelligence Brian Cox was going to do animal impersonations.”

He added: “Nobody is exempt in this. If you do a performance, if you’re on a film, on a movie, on a TV show, that is where they’ll get you and that’s what we have to stop.”

Speaking to crowds Delaney compared the AMTPT to “silly little toddlers”.

He said: “They brag like toddlers, they have these earnings calls and they talk about the subscriber numbers and the blockbuster numbers.

“Then we asked for a nickel and they were like ‘No, no, we don’t have any’.”