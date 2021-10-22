Adele ‘pushed’ me down the charts, jokes Daniel O’Donnell

Irish country music legend Daniel O’Donnell has joked about his new single getting knocked down in the charts by English superstar Adele.

The Donegal native might have been performing for over four decades, but he hasn’t lost any of his ability to wow audiences, his latest single ‘Down at The Lah De Dah’ attested to that with the video having gone viral on social media in recent days.

The country music singer has just recently launched his latest album, entitled ‘60’ in reference to his upcoming birthday.

It coincides with English superstar Adele, whose ‘latest single ‘Easy On Me’ from the upcoming ‘30’ album, shot to massive chart success in its opening week.

O’Donnell who turns 60-years-old in December joked the Skyfall singer had “pushed him to number four” after riding high in the charts.

“Here, she has 30 [her album], she has her single out too this week,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“I was doing really well I was at number three in the charts and Adele was four and now she has pushed me to four and she’s at three. If I am 60 and she is 30 it means when I was 30 she was nothing.

“The first album went in the charts I think I am right in saying 1988. It is amazing really I suppose after all these years.

“It is 33 years anyway. It is just fantastic even I suppose to have this excitement coming up to 60, a video and a song that really sort of caught the attention of the public.

“It is really nice to be at this stage in my career and my life and still be able to do it at the level I am doing it.”

The singer has recently once again taken social media by storm after the video for his single ‘Down at The Lah De Dah’ became an online success.

The cover of Jimmy Buffet's classic single shows O’Donnell in striped pyjamas, longingly watching a TV clip of people on a sunny beach.

He then tucks himself into bed and viewers are able to enter his dream of better weather and a tropical landscape, with no ‘special effects’ spared.

During the video, which is nearly four minutes long, fans watch O’Donnell as he surfs, dances in a Hawaiian hula skirt and even befriends a pirate and mermaids, in a remarkable video.

The video has been viewed on YouTube almost 65,000 times in a week.

Speaking about the reaction, he said the video was “so much fun to watch”.

“I love the song and the video, the guys who did the video are just amazing they are so talented. They are from home a company called Re-Act Productions, they do videos,” he added.

“I said to my manager we should get them to do something with the song. I felt the song had something itself. They came up with the concept and it has just captured what we wanted to do.

“They were telling me all these things to do and when I saw the video done, it is just amazing how they can do these things and so much fun to watch.”

Back performing live shows again after Covid restrictions have eased, O’Donnell said it is “great to be out”.

“I will say we notice the audience is not as good as normal but we kind of expected that, we knew that the shows were postponed and some people returned tickets,” he added.

“A lot of people still feel vulnerable and afraid to come out. We are going to have to live with this.”