Adrian Dunbar becomes a grandfather after daughter gives birth to baby girl

Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar has become a grandfather after his daughter Madeleine gave birth to a baby girl.

The 34-year-old actress and songwriter said she went into hospital on Monday night, before the “perfectly cooked” new arrival on Wednesday.

The Enniskillen actor’s daughter posted a series of adorable snaps of the new baby girl – although no name has been revealed as yet.

Madeleine shares the new arrival with her fiance Callum Lazenby-Todd and revealed the new baby was perfectly happy and healthy, but joked mum might need a bit of sleep.

Writing on Instagram, Madeleine said: “Woooooow only just home from the hospital. we went in on Monday night and Wednesday we did a baby!! ( with no sleep in between!)

“A perfectly cooked 8lb girly with strong lungs and hyper awareness.

“Thank you to my handsome boy Callum for helping me make a gorgeous girl and thank you for supporting me through this absolute gorey horror story of birth.”

Adrian Dunbar’s Line of Duty AC-12 colleague Vicky McClure took to social media to send her best wishes to the couple, writing: “Congratulations!! Big love to you all!”

It is a bittersweet time for the family, however, after the 63-year-old actor’s mother Pauline passed away on Saturday.

Mrs Dunbar, who was herself a former actress, died “peacefully”, according to a funeral notice.

Mr Dunbar spoke last year of his fears for his mum during the pandemic. Mrs Dunbar had Alzheimer's and lived in a care home in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Dunbar was laid to rest on Monday evening.