Alison Hammond announced as new co-host of The Great British Bake Off

Alison Hammond has announced she will become the new co-host of The Great British Bake Off.

The actress and This Morning presenter, 48, will join forces with comedian Noel Fielding in the next series of the popular Channel 4 baking show.

Hammond is replacing comedian Matt Lucas who revealed in December he was stepping down from the presenting role as he could no longer commit to the programme’s schedule alongside his other projects.

On Friday morning, Hammond posted a video of a cake designed in the shape of the classic Bake Off tent which featured models of her, Fielding and judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith.

In a voiceover alongside the video, the presenter said: “This is breaking news, Alison Hammond is joining the team of The Great British Bake Off.”

As animated microphones appeared on the screen, Hammond asked her figurine if she had any comment at this time to which she said: “Well do you know what? I’m just absolutely thrilled.

“I’m going to be meeting the bakers very soon. I’m joining The Great British Bake Off. I’m so very excited.”

Alongside the post, she wrote: “It’s Official!! It’s happening The Great British Bake off! let’s have it – The cake that is so excited @BritishBakeOff @Channel4 @PrueLeith @PaulHollywood @noelfielding11 #GBBO”

The show’s official Twitter account also confirmed the news, saying they were “delighted” to announce she would be joining the team to host alongside Fielding later this year.

The mother-of-one will be the first non-white host or judge since the show began in 2010.

Hammond is known for her larger-than-life personality and interviewing style, having been a presenter on ITV’s This Morning since 2002.

Prior to the role, she competed in the third series of Big Brother, and has since gone one to appear in multiple reality shows including I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity Coach Trip, Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity MasterChef.

More recently, she appeared alongside actor Richard E Grant to host the 2023 Baftas.

Hammond also appeared on an episode of celebrity Bake Off, in which she momentarily became confused about the whereabouts of her oven door.

Following Bake Off’s move to Channel 4 from the BBC in 2017, Fielding and Sandi Toksvig took over as presenters from Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc.

Toksvig announced her departure from the show in 2020 and was later replaced by Lucas, who has co-hosted the last three series.

Hammond’s new role was met with enthusiasm from industry colleagues, with Joel Dommett commenting “SUCH GREAT NEWS” and Claudia Winkleman saying “BRILLIANT” in the comments alongside her Instagram post announcing the news.

Lorraine Kelly also tweeted: “Big congrats to the force of nature that is our @AlisonHammond – she will be fabulous on Bake Off #GBBO @BritishBakeOff.”

Channel 4’s official Twitter page reshared Hammond’s video and wrote: “This is more exciting than a cream horn for breakfast. Can’t wait to welcome you to the tent @AlisonHammond #GBBO.”