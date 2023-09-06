Amy Dowden makes rare red carpet appearance at NTAs amid cancer treatment

Amy Dowden made a rare red carpet appearance at the National Television Awards amid her treatment for cancer.

The 33-year-old Strictly Come Dancing star announced in June that she had undergone a mastectomy after discovering she had stage three breast cancer.

Caerphilly-born Dowden later said doctors had found another type of cancer and has since been documenting her experiences, hoping it will raise awareness and encourage others to check themselves.

She made a dazzling appearance at the star-studded awards ceremony at The O2 in London in a dusky pink gown with a frothy full skirt, teamed with a breast cancer awareness pin.

She was joined on the red carpet by her sister Becky, who wore a black dress.

Amy Dowden (right) with her sister Becky at the National Television Awards (Lucy North/PA)

Dowden will not be taking part in the forthcoming series of Strictly because of her diagnosis, but did join the cast on stage when the programme won the talent show prize.

It Takes Two host Fleur East paid tribute to the professional dancers in her acceptance speech, adding: “It’s extra special because we are joined by the fabulous Amy Dowden on stage, who looks absolutely incredible.”

TV star Tyler West, who took part in the 2022 series, said: “We love you, Ame, honestly.”

Dowden recently revealed she suffered a “setback” in her cancer treatment when she was diagnosed with sepsis and was treated in intensive care.

She has also revealed that her second round of chemotherapy has had a “heart-breaking” effect as she is beginning to lose her hair and has started wearing a wig.