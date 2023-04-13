An Irish Goodbye filmmakers sign with high-profile UK and US agencies

The Oscar-winning filmmakers behind An Irish Goodbye have signed with two high-profile entertainment agencies as they continue to revel in their post awards success.

Belfast-born director Ross White alongside co-director Tom Berkeley have been signed by WME in the U.S. and Independent Talent Group in the UK, according to US media publication Deadline.

WME represents high profile clients such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Christian Bale, while Independent Talent represents the likes of former Doctor Who star Jodie Whitaker.

The pair, who are the youngest Oscar-winning team in history, will soon follow up the short film with their third film together called The Golden West. It’s described as an ‘Celtic Western’ and is set to hit the festival circuit later this year.

It will be followed by their debut feature film.

Their high-profile signing comes as the star of their latest film James Martin was celebrated by President Joe Biden during his speech at Ulster University on Wednesday.

"I understand the star of the recent Oscar-winning film, and someone from a Belfast barista, is here today - James Martin" said the US President, picking out the actor from the crowd.

The President added that he will "brag" to his daughter Ashley Biden about meeting the barista turned actor.

An Irish Goodbye scooped the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film at last month’s ceremony in Los Angeles. It also won the BAFTA for Best British Short Film in March.