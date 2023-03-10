An Irish Goodbye has all the ingredients for Academy Award success, says NI Oscar winner

NI writer and director Terry George won an Oscar for short film The Shore in 2012

An Academy Award-winning film director from Northern Ireland is cautiously optimistic that An Irish Goodbye will pull off success at the Oscars this weekend.

Belfast actor James Martin and local filmmaker Ross White are already in Tinseltown patiently waiting for the biggest bash in Hollywood to get underway on Sunday.

Terry George, who won an Oscar in 2012 for The Shore, his captivating story of the bond between two best friends whose lives went in different directions during the height of the Troubles, hailed the island-wide success in securing so many nominations.

“We have a history of, and a capacity for, telling good stories and hopefully we will be able to keep doing that,” he said.

“We love to tell a yarn and make people laugh. We are into stimulating those emotions and it pays off.

“That’s what An Irish Goodbye has done. That’s the bedrock and we need to continue to build on that foundation.”

The short film, which was shot on location in Londonderry, Templepatrick and Saintfield and also stars Seamus O’Hara, Paddy Jenkins and Michelle Fairley, has already won Best British Short Film at the Baftas.

'An Irish Goodbye' team speak about Oscar nominated short film in LA

Terry believes the success of the black comedy in London’s Royal Festival Hall last month is a strong indicator it will prevail at the 95th Academy Awards which will be presented by Jimmy Kimmel.

“The Baftas was great for everyone involved in the project and I’m very hopeful for all of them,” he said.

“But they’ve got big opposition.

“It’s hard for a small film to compete in terms of advertising and pressing of flesh needed to generate those precious votes.

“I’m also really excited for The Banshees of Inisherin.”

The film by Martin McDonagh has received a record-breaking eight nominations in categories including Best Picture and Best Director.

Irish stars Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan are hoping to repeat their Bafta success by scooping the gongs for Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor.

Colin Farrell also has a chance of getting his first Oscar for Best Actor while Brendan Gleeson has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

Paul Mescal, known best for his starring role in Normal People, is also nominated for Best Actor for his role in Aftersun,

“The Quiet Girl is in there too — I think it’s really exciting as the first Irish language film in the international category,” Terry said.

“But again All Quiet on the Western Front will pose a challenge because it has really been building momentum.

“As far as I’m concerned, Martin McDonagh deserves all the accolades he can get because he’s one of the island’s greatest playwrights and directors.”

The last time Kerry Condon was at the glitzy red carpet event was alongside Terry when he was handed a coveted statuette by the cast of Bridesmaids.

The pair have also worked together on the set of TV series Luck starring Dustin Hoffman.

The acclaimed writer and director said he has adored the artist since he first saw her on stage in McDonagh’s comical masterpiece The Cripple of Inishmaan.

“She’s a fabulous actor who always delivers and she’s a great friend,” Terry said.

“I seriously hope she wins.

“It’s a hard competition, but then when is it not at the Oscars.”

The filmmaker recalled the 66th Academy Awards ceremony in 1994 when In The Name of the Father was up for awards in seven categories including Best Film.

He co-wrote the screenplay for the feature which told the story of the Guildford Four — a group of young men wrongly convicted for the IRA pub bombing in 1974.

“We were up against films like Schindler's List, The Fugitive, The Piano and Philadelphia,” he said.

“All of those should have won in any given year — it’s never easy.

“I don’t have any tips for those going this year other than — and I know it’s a cliche, but it’s true — the nomination is just as important as the win.

“It’s great to get the statue but it’s a dust collector after you walk off that stage.”

Terry did however urge the cast and crew of An Irish Goodbye to enjoy their moment in the spotlight if they get called on stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

“It’s a fun and pretty unique experience,” he said.

“The night itself is very intimidating, but its wonderful.”

The Hotel Rwanda director said Northern Ireland’s ability to produce compelling short films is no surprise and provides great training for those seeking to advance in the industry and move away from traditional themes.

“It’s a format that suits a story telling nation,” Terry said.

“The Troubles is a political and social situation that hasn’t been resolved and so it’s a huge emotional and dramatic factor, but it’s not the only one.

“Clearly with An Irish Goodbye they have touched on that and have a really good story with strong acting — it’s emotional and funny.

“Those are the ingredients I was looking for in The Shore.”