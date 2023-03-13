An Irish Goodbye makes Oscars history whilst Banshees of Inisherin goes home empty-handed

Ross White, James Martin, Tom Berkeley and Seamus O'Hara following their Academy Award win for Best Live Action Short Film for An Irish Goodbye (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni) — © REUTERS

Whilst the ‘luck of the Irish’ didn’t apply wholly to all nominees from the island during this year’s Oscars, it was a historic night for the team behind NI-based short film An Irish Goodbye, for more reasons than just their iconic win.

The 23-minute flick won the coveted statuette for Best Live Action Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

But the accolade may be even more memorable for one of its stars, James Martin, who is quickly becoming the most popular man in Northern Ireland (and possibly Hollywood), as it also came on his 31st birthday.

James, who is the son of famed Belfast broadcaster Ivan Martin, celebrated in style as LA’s Dolby Theatre, filled with the most famous faces in film, sang a chorus of Happy Birthday to him as he was collecting the award onstage alongside his co-stars and crew.

'Hollywood' sings happy birthday to James Martin as An Irish Goodbye picks up Oscar

“I’m the first person with Down syndrome to win not just a Bafta, but an Oscar… Especially on my birthday, it’s fantastic,” James told the BBC following the star-studded event.

“It doesn’t matter if you have Down syndrome… as long as you do what you do — and I do what I can to be funny.”

His father, Ivan, who watched the show from Belfast, further praised James, saying: “They all have every right to be proud of themselves. [The film has] won an Oscar not because James has Down syndrome: it’s a damn good film and they all acted their socks off in it. Deservedly it’s been recognised.”

East Belfast native and co-director Ross White described James as “the beating heart of our film” and said he had wanted to create an “extra-special moment” for him by having the biggest stars in Hollywood sing for his birthday.

The black comedy was filmed in Derry, Saintfield and Templepatrick. It tells the tale of two estranged brothers, played by James and co-star Seamus O’Hara, who are brought back together in rural Northern Ireland following the death of their mother.

The story takes a turn when the brothers discover their mother has left a bucket list and James’s character, Lorcan, refuses to leave the family farm until the brothers have completed it together.

Ivan, who said he was told his son may never speak when he was born, also recalled an exchange James was having with 007 producer Barbara Broccoli in Hollywood when someone joked that he was trying to become the next James Bond.

Father of An Irish Goodbye Star hails ‘unbelievable’ Oscar success

“Don’t be stupid… I’m too small to be James Bond,” James replied, before turning back to Barbara to add: “But I’ve got all the moves.”

James had also told his father that he “had a feeling” he and his co-stars’ short film would win its category, with Ivan noting: “He’s not so slow. He was right.”

James has been a member of the Babosh drama group at Belfast’s Belvoir Studio Theatre since he was 10 and, alongside his acting appearances, has worked in a city centre Starbucks for the best part of a decade.

At an LA branch of the renowned coffee chain, he was presented with a gift box containing his own ‘Oscar’ and a very special message from the CEO of Starbucks himself.

During the biggest night in Tinseltown, James even received a big thumbs-up from Colin Farrell, one of the leads in The Banshees Of Inisherin, which was not as fortunate when it came to picking up an Oscar.

Martin McDonagh’s tragicomedy picked up four Baftas last month and was nominated for nine Academy Awards, but left with none.

Farrell and the other main cast members — Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condo and Barry Keoghan — were all nominated for acting gongs, with McDonagh receiving nominations for Best Director and Original Screenplay and the film receiving nominations for Best Picture, Best Original Score and Best Film Editing.

It lost out on all accolades to the night’s big winners, bookies’ favourite Everything Everywhere All At Once and All Quiet On The Western Front, with Brendan Fraser taking the Best Actor award for his performance in The Whale.

But Irish viewers were treated to another high, as American host Jimmy Kimmel was joined onstage by a donkey double of Jenny, the breakout star of Banshees.

Host Jimmy Kimmel with 'Jenny the donkey' during the Oscars ceremony (Photo: Reuters/Carlos Barria) — © REUTERS

The mule joined Jimmy after a clip package was shown highlighting the Irish-made movie.

He touted her to be Jenny, the furry sidekick to Farrell’s character Padraic, and said she had been flown over from Ireland, but Entertainment Weekly have since confirmed that she was, in fact, just a very similar-looking four-legged star.

“This is Jenny, one of the stars of Banshees Of Inisherin. Not only is Jenny an actor, but she’s a certified emotional support donkey — at least that’s what we told the airline to get her on the plane from Ireland,” the presenter joked as he pointed out her ‘friend’ Farrell in the audience, while Gleeson also gave her a hearty wave.