Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson to star in new Channel 4 romantic drama

Academy Award-nominated actress Riseborough, 41, and 40-year-old Gleeson, who won a Golden Globe nomination for his role in The Patient, both serve as executive producers on the series alongside former chairman of Bafta and film producer Krishnendu Majumdar.

The series will also feature Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood, comedian and Greatest Days actress Aisling Bea and Stath Lets Flats star Sunil Patel in supporting roles.

Filming for the TV show, which is billed as a “love story for the ages”, took place in London, south-east England and Gran Canaria in the summer of 2022, Channel 4 said.

Speaking before the Sag-Aftra actors’ strikes in the US, Riseborough said: “We unite in yearning to see evidence of real love and, too, are soothed to share with one another the ache of its inevitable imperfection.

“This story is for anyone who could or couldn’t make the sacrifice that love demanded, for anyone who battles and accepts the one who makes their soul soar, for anyone who longs to feel, who has felt, and who feels the tingling anticipation of love’s joy.”

Meanwhile About Time star Gleeson, who is the son of The Banshees Of Inisherin actor Brendan Gleeson, said: “The only work I’ve wanted to watch and do since the pandemic is work about connection and love, and work with a sense of humour.

Domhnall Gleeson stars in Alice & Jack alongside Andrea Riseborough (Niall Carson/PA)

“Alice & Jack keep coming back to each other because they can’t help themselves – they find in each other something that they don’t have on their own.

“I think they’re soulmates, I think it’s bigger than just the two of them. Their story centres on connection and love in the most beautiful way and reminds us that we are always allowed to smile – even if it’s through the tears.”

Created and written by Mad Men’s Victor Levin, the series follows Riseborough and Gleeson’s characters from their first meeting in an “honest, intimate, and surprisingly funny” tale which shows “love in all its unexpected, technicolour, kaleidoscopic beauty”, Channel 4 said.

Juho Kuosmanen, who co-wrote and directed 2021 Cannes Grand Prix co-winner Compartment 6, will serve as lead director on the series while Hong Khaou, who wrote and directed Bafta-nominated ITV drama series Lilting, will direct the second block of the series.

Both Riseborough and Gleeson were “directly involved” with Groundswell Productions in the development of the series, Channel 4 said on Thursday.

Andrea Riseborough attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Doug Peters/PA)

Nick Lee, head of acquisitions and international at Channel 4, said: “The intimacy of Alice & Jack makes it both heart-wrenching and unmissable in equal measure. The inventive producing partners, the expert performances and the overall creative energy has resulted in something quite special; we are delighted to be the UK partner at Channel 4.”

The series is a collaboration with Channel 4 alongside Fremantle, Groundswell Productions, Me + You Productions and De Maio Entertainment.

Christian Vesper, chief executive of global drama at Fremantle, said: “Very rarely does a TV series pitch love and comedy in such a flawless combination.

“We’re both proud and humbled to be bringing such a smart and sophisticated drama from a team of world class creatives at the very top of their game.

“Working so closely with these partners of extraordinary value and extensive experience from the very inception of this project seemed the only way to embrace this new and exciting opportunity.”