Another serving of breakfast may be on the menu for Eamonn Holmes

TV veteran in the running to replace Louise Minchin as anchor of BBC’s morning show

Eamonn Holmes is among the frontrunners to replace Louise Minchin, who is leaving BBC Breakfast after nearly 20 years.

The former GMTV presenter is one of several high-profile names in the mix to take over from Minchin.

She first appeared on the broadcaster's flagship morning show in 2001 and moved with its red sofa to Media City in Salford as a lead presenter in 2012.

A source close to Holmes said he would be “open to an approach” from the BBC to join their breakfast show team, having taken a break from hosting early morning shows.

The Belfast man has over 20 years’ experience working on breakfast TV.

He co-hosted Sky News’ Sunrise for 11 years after leaving GMTV, where he worked for 12 years.

Holmes also co-hosted ITV’s flagship daytime show This Morning with wife Ruth Langsford every Friday from 2006 until January.

The couple now present the show during holiday periods.

The source said: “Eamonn would be open to an approach about BBC Breakfast, following news of Louise Minchin’s departure.

“Manchester is somewhere he knows well, as he began his national television career in the city, on the BBC programme Open Air.”

Lousie Minchin

In 2016 Holmes announced he was stepping down as anchor of Sunrise, saying it was a "difficult decision” but he felt it was the right time.

John Ryley, head of Sky News, said Holmes had been "instrumental in turning Sunrise into a show that has become a morning must-watch”, adding: “There are very few presenters who can challenge their interviewee with acute questions combined with infectious charm — Eamonn does that.”

Other names being mooted as Minchin’s replacement include Holmes’ former colleague from his Sky News days Kay Burley; journalist and newsreader Sally Nugent, who currently serves as BBC Breakfast’s main relief presenter; former GMB anchor Pier Morgan, whose dramatic departure from the show has resulted in a ratings slump; former BBC Breakfast host Bill Turnbull; Charlene White, the first black woman to present ITV News At Ten, and BBC Radio 2 lunchtime host Jeremy Vine.

Minchin confirmed on Tuesday morning that she would depart the show later this year.

She said: "I have absolutely loved being part of the six million-strong BBC Breakfast family, but after nearly two decades presenting the programme I have decided it is time I stopped setting my alarm for 03.40 in the morning.

"I will take so many memories with me, including reporting on the shock and anguish of the Manchester Arena bombing; starting a national conversation about menopause, and the life-changing moment I took part in the Breakfast Christmas Cycling Challenge which inspired my ongoing passion for endurance sport, which I will continue when I leave.”

Her regular co-host Dan Walker tweeted: "As with everything she does... Louise announces her departure from the show with dignity and class. We will all miss her enormously.”