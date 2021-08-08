Ant McPartlin beams as pals Paddy Kielty and Christine Lampard toast to big day 

Host and Anne-Marie say ‘I do’ at star-studded big day

Frank and Christine Lampard arriving at St Michael's church, Heckfield in Hampshire, for the wedding of Anthony McPartlin to Anne-Marie Corbett.

Dermot O'Leary and wife Dee Koppang arriving at St Michael's church, Heckfield in Hampshire, for the wedding of Anthony McPartlin to Anne-Marie Corbett.

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty arriving at St Michael's church, Heckfield in Hampshire, for the wedding of Anthony McPartlin to Anne-Marie Corbett.

Anthony McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett leaving St Michael's church, Heckfield in Hampshire, after their wedding ceremony. Photo credit: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Anthony McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett leaving St Michael's church, Heckfield in Hampshire, after their wedding ceremony. Photo credit: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Declan Donnelly leaving St Michael's church, Heckfield in Hampshire, after the wedding ceremony of Anthony McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett.

Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye leaving St Michael's church, Heckfield in Hampshire, after the wedding ceremony of Anthony McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett.

David Walliams arriving at St Michael's church, Heckfield in Hampshire, for the wedding of Anthony McPartlin to Anne-Marie Corbett.

Anthony McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett leaving St Michael's church, Heckfield in Hampshire, after their wedding ceremony. Photo credit: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

TV star Ant McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie Corbett shared a kiss after tying the knot during a star-studded service yesterday.

Anthony McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett leaving St Michael's church, Heckfield in Hampshire, after their wedding ceremony. Photo credit: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

The pair beamed as they waved to photographers and fans as they left the quaint rural church in Hampshire that hosted the wedding and later departed the venue in a black Rolls Royce.

Guests included two famous faces from Northern Ireland, Christine Lampard and Patrick Kielty.

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty arriving at St Michael's church, Heckfield in Hampshire, for the wedding of Anthony McPartlin to Anne-Marie Corbett.

Co Down comedian Patrick (50), wearing a tailored deep blue suit, and his wife Cat Deeley (44), dressed in a chic black and white polka-dot frock, posed for pictures beside a stunning floral arch display as they arrived at the church.

Christine, from Newtownards, looked radiant in a ruby dress that featured floral cutouts, as she stepped out with her former Chelsea manager husband Frank.

Frank and Christine Lampard arriving at St Michael's church, Heckfield in Hampshire, for the wedding of Anthony McPartlin to Anne-Marie Corbett.

Other stars present at the ceremony included comedian and Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams, whose guest was model Keeley Hazell, TV host Dermot O’Leary and his wife Dee Koppang O’Leary, telly presenter Andi Peters as well as singer Alesha Dixon and her husband Azuka Ononye.

Ant’s Saturday Night Takeaway pal Stephen Mulhern, who had a starring role at the nuptials with a mini-comedy routine poking fun at Ant and Dec, were also among the guests.

Anne-Marie Corbett was dressed for the occasion in a white dress with flower detailing and a strap over one shoulder, reported to have cost £15,000. It was a bespoke Suzanne Neville dress, the designer confirmed on social media.

Declan Donnelly leaving St Michael's church, Heckfield in Hampshire, after the wedding ceremony of Anthony McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett.

Ant posed with his television sidekick and best man Declan Donnelly (45) outside the church prior to the ceremony. The pair were wearing matching dinner suits.

St Michael’s Church in Heckfield was lavishly decorated with floral displays for the occasion. The wedding was presided over by Reverend Canon Marion De Quidt.

Anthony McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett leaving St Michael's church, Heckfield in Hampshire, after their wedding ceremony. Photo credit: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

The couple and their guests exited the venue through a specially constructed arch made of hydrangeas and roses, provided by florists Veevers Carter.

Phillip Schofield said the ceremony was “amazing” and “great fun” as he left the church, while David Walliams revealed, “It was very romantic and very fun. They’ve both got great senses of humour.”

The sun was shining for the newlyweds following heavy downpours earlier in the day.

Dermot O'Leary and wife Dee Koppang arriving at St Michael's church, Heckfield in Hampshire, for the wedding of Anthony McPartlin to Anne-Marie Corbett.

Dozens of fans were standing outside the church to catch a glimpse of the happy couple.

I’m a Celebrity and Britain’s Got Talent presenter Ant (45) and 43-year-old Corbett, who was formerly his personal assistant, have been in a relationship since 2018.

They got together following McPartlin’s separation from Lisa Armstrong, his wife of 11 years, earlier in 2018. Yesterday she liked a tweet from a fan who joked about the rain in Hampshire as Ant prepared to tie the knot.

Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye leaving St Michael's church, Heckfield in Hampshire, after the wedding ceremony of Anthony McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett.

Ant and Anne-Marie were reportedly planning to marry abroad but opted to host the ceremony in the UK because of the pandemic.

She has two daughters from her relationship with ex-husband Scott Corbett.

Ant, from Newcastle-upon-Tyne, previously described her as his “rock” after she supported him following his 2018 drink-driving arrest and stint in rehabilitation.

Amanda Holden, his BGT co-star, apologised for not being able to make the ceremony as she is away on holiday.