Anthea Turner recalls ‘rift’ with Eamonn Holmes which led to her GMTV exit

Eamonn Holmes and Anthea Turner reunited on the sofa holding hands - Patrick Griffin exclusive - signed off

Anthea Turner has lifted the lid on her much-publicised past troubles with Eamonn Holmes, which resulted in her leaving her job at GMTV, hinting sexism had a role in how she was perceived by viewers.

Turner, who has now forged a career as a housekeeping expert and Belfast man Eamonn, co-hosted ITV1 breakfast show GMTV from 1994 to 1996.

However, the pair, both 61, were plagued by rumours and stories that they did not get on which were later confirmed by the stars.

Anthea has hinted that she still feels hurt over the fallout and her being branded too “ambitious”, telling The Sun in an interview that she was “made out to be a ruthless person”.

Reflecting on her GMTV stint, Anthea told how she wished that social media had been invented as it would have given her a way of addressing her detractors directly.

“Revenge is a dish best served sweet. Best of all, I’m still here.I thought it was sad. I just wanted to do the job I enjoyed, but unfortunately the roles have to be labelled,” she said.

Fiona Phillips, Eammon Holmes and Anthea Turner got a selfie at a GMTV reunion

“I was always asked if I was ambitious and, if I said yes, I was made out to be a ruthless person who would walk over anybody to get where I wanted. It would be said that I was hormonal, or I was stamping my feet.”

She continued: “And yet ask that question to a man, and if he’s ambitious, we think, ‘What a guy’. You’d never hear anyone say that about Eamonn or Phillip Schofield. No, they’re just doing their job.”

Anthea was subsequently replaced by Fiona Phillips when she left GMTV. Around a decade after their fallout, Eamonn, who famously branded her 'Princess Tippy Toes', reached out to heal the rift.

The broadcaster noted that growing older has helped her to heal as she says she can look back and “smile”, insisting that it's “water off a duck's back”.

She also joked that she doesn't have the words “bitter” or “twisted” tattooed on her forehead, nor has she 'weighed herself down' with any negativity from the past.

However, the entertainment personality, who has appeared on reality show Celebrity Big Brother, stressed at the time, she experienced “terrible moments”.

She went on to say that nobody 'like injustice' or wishes to be 'misinterpreted', adding 'It hurts, it really hurts.'

As she opened up about the past, she remembered reading about herself and thinking she “didn't know that person”.

At the height of the tension at work, she told how she felt physical sick at the thought of coming to work in the 'hostile' environment.

She said she felt “gutted” and “hurt” when she did eventually leave the show after two years.

Reflecting on her TV career as as whole, Turner added: “I was in a white-knuckle ride for years.

“I was called the ‘girl next door’ and ‘golden girl’ and given all these little tags.

“Apparently, I was the second-highest earner after Cilla. There must have been a huge gap between Cilla and me.

“I was on a decent salary. But, considering what people get nowadays, it was nothing.”

Back in 2018, Anthea appeared on This Morning with Eamonn and his wife Ruth Langsford addressed their famous freud during an interview.

After chatting about how Anthea and Eamonn were an “on screen husband and wife”, Eamonn presented his former co-presenter with a birthday cake and a hug, quipping: “Life’s too short.”

In 2009 the former GMTV presenters have put their turbulent past behind them to share a sofa on the BBC’s Friday Show.