Applications open for Late Late Toy Show as Patrick Kielty begins search for ‘Toy Show superheroes’

Applications to audition for the Late Late Toy Show, hosted by incoming presenter Patrick Kielty , have officially opened.

Young toy demonstrators and performers have been invited to apply for Kielty’s first Late Late Toy Show.

It will be the first Toy Show in 14 years without Ryan Tubridy at the helm.

Tubridy left his presenting duties in March, just weeks before the RTÉ payments controversy was revealed.

There was no connection between his decision to leave the Late Late Show and the revelations of misstated payments at RTÉ, the broadcaster said.

Tubridy had intended to continue with his Radio One show at 9am each weekday, but was last month told by Director General Kevin Bakurst that he would not be welcomed back.

Read more Date set for Patrick Kielty’s Late Late Show debut

Comedian Patrick Kielty will present his first Late Late Show on September 15.

Inviting children across Ireland to apply, he said: "Many moons ago in Dundrum, Co Down this cheeky monkey had a Christmas jumper, a John Denver haircut and a dream. But never in his wildest did he think that one day, he’d host The Late Late Toy Show.”

"Today we start the search for this year’s dreamers - the next generation of Toy Show superheroes.

"So, if you think you have what it takes to be part of this year’s Late Late Toy Show, we want to hear from YOU.

"No matter who you are or where you’re from just tell us why you should be joining me for my very first Late Late Toy Show and, you never know, it might just happen.”

Late Late Toy Show host Patrick Kielty

Kielty told hopeful applicants: “Keep dreaming. And dream BIG. Because sometimes, dreams come true.”

Show producers are on the look out for young people willing to demonstrate a toy or perform on the show.

Parents and guardians must answer a few questions about their child including what they think is “special” about them and their “Christmas wish.”

They must also reveal who their “hero” is and why before sharing a video of their child’s demonstration which “can be as creative” as they like.

Applications close on Sunday October 1.

Kielty has said he is “absolutely thrilled” to take on the job of Late Late Show host and to “follow in the footsteps of Gay, Pat and Ryan.”

Kielty signed a three-year deal for 30 episodes a year.

In a statement released in the midst of Oireachtas committee grillings of RTÉ bosses, Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly, Kielty said he would be paid €250,000 for each series with any additional episodes paid on a pro-rata basis.

He waived flight and accommodation expenses, saying he “made it clear to RTÉ” that he would be covering these costs himself.

"I’ve also asked RTÉ to carbon-offset my flights.

“I genuinely hope this helps clarify things going forward. I can’t wait to get started.”