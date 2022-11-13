Apprentice winner Dr Leah Totton on course for £3m business turnover, with Lord Sugar set for Botox ‘promise’

Northern Irish winner of The Apprentice Dr Leah Totton has revealed turnover in her business with Lord Sugar is up £1 million over the last year.

The 34-year-old won the reality television show in 2013, earning £250,000 worth of investment from British billionaire in the process.

Opening her first non-surgical cosmetic clinic in central London in 2014, she now has three of the clinics with a fourth also set to open next year.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Dr Leah also revealed Lord Sugar has requested a Botox treatment once the Londonderry-born woman earns £1 million in profit.

“I had a very good 12-month period. I can’t tell you exactly, but I can tell you that the business, of which I obviously own 50 per cent with Lord Sugar, had a turnover of £2.8 million, which is up £1 million on the previous year,” she told the newspaper.

“It’s a highly profitable industry. We’ve been very fortunate, but we weren’t doing nearly £3 million turnover in the first year or two — it’s taken a decade to build to that level.

“We’ve got three sites, with plans for a fourth and 35 staff in total. If someone was looking to make an offer for the business now, you’d be looking at a valuation of about £7 million, but I don’t want to sell.

“Lord Sugar did promise to let me give him Botox once I’d made a million — but that’s a million profit not turnover.

“I’m hoping that the addition of my new skincare range will tip the profits over that mark and then I can personally take him up on his promise.

“I think I’ll get more satisfaction from that than from making £1 million.

“Will I eradicate his famous frown lines completely? You might not get a complete resolution of the lines, but it’ll still be an improvement.”

After her victory in the show, Lord Sugar backed Dr Leah’s business plan for a chain of clinics offering non-invasive beauty treatments.

The pair have also branched out into beauty products.

Last month Dr Leah – who is pregnant with her first child – revealed she plans to move back to Northern Ireland after she gives birth.

She is expecting a baby with Justin Harding and is planning to spend time in Londonderry so her parents will be on hand to help with the newborn.

Speaking to Showbiz Life at the time she said: We live in Surrey, but we’re having a baby in London, and then I’m going to come home once the baby can fly. When we get to six weeks, the baby can fly and I can fly. We will come back for a few months to Northern Ireland, just for the help really because our families aren’t here.

“I want that support. I’m from a big family. My mum is one of six and my dad is one of six, so I have loads of cousins and all of them have kids. Then loads of my friends at home have kids already.

“I’ll want that support for the first few months, so we’ll be back there and hopefully they’ll give me a hand with the baby.”