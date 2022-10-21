Armagh teenager Lucy Montgomery set to be honoured at Pride of Britain Awards after saving two people from drowning

A 15-year-old Armagh girl is set to be honoured with a prestigious Pride of Britain courage award after saving the lives of two people.

Lucy Montgomery helped rescue her eight-year-old family friend Mathieu and her own father Graham, who cannot swim, when they were swept away by treacherous river currents.

The pair were dragged out by the water while paddle-boarding in the Charente River in France during a holiday in July last year.

The incident happened near the town of Jarnac.

After saving the young boy, she then had to rescue her father, who had been in the shallows, after he was swept off his feet by a surprise current and taken into deep water.

Lucy will be given the teenager of courage award at the ceremony co-hosted by Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo on October 27 which will be attended by a plethora of famous faces.

Earlier this month, Lucy was named the Spirit of Youth winner at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards.

It is her second prestigious award since her feat of courage, coming after being given a Royal Humane Society Testimonial on Vellum last year.

During the awards, dad Graham - the principal of The Royal School Armagh where Lucy is a pupil – said she gave him a “second chance at living”.

“You know, she did save my life and there’s really no better gift than that,” he said.

“I think it was strange in that I was in the situation and Lucy was dealing with the situation.

“I don’t think that either of us felt any sense of panic at the time. I had only come to the realisation that I was in real bother just as Lucy arrived.

“I had tried to get back to the riverbank but the current was just carrying me further and further into the river.

Read more Teen who risked her own life to save father and young boy receives Spirit of Youth Award

“And then I went down under the water and I came back up and that was the point when I realised that my very poor swimming was not going to be the answer here and I was not going to get out.

“But I had only rationalised that when Lucy appeared, when Lucy took my hand and said, ‘Just lie on your back’ and that’s what I did and that stabilised me and I floated.

“A lot of people who know that I don’t swim, and can’t swim, had said to me, ‘Well, why were you there?’

“And that’s a really sensible question but at the beginning of that day I was in water up to my knee. I never planned to be in water that was even up to my waist.

“I’d certainly never planned to be in water where I was out of my depth — and that’s just how easily you can find yourself in a life-threatening situation.

“That was a river that I’d been in so many times which is so shallow and so welcoming in parts but yet with water it’s dangerous and you just have to be really careful.”

More than 150 famous faces including Idris Elba, Dame Mary Berry, Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury, Olly Murs and Holly Willoughby are set to join this year's winners to celebrate their heroism and bravery at the event.

Among the star-studded judging panel is actor Michael Sheen, Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams, Radio DJ Adele Roberts, President of the Royal College of General Practitioners Clare Gerada and Chief Constable Serena Kennedy of Merseyside Police as well as broadcasters Moira Stuart and Kate Garraway.

The Pride of Britain Awards will be broadcast on ITV on October 27 at 8pm.