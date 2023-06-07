Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘eliminated’ feelings after deaths of brother and father

A three-part series about Arnold Schwarzenegger’s life has been released on Netflix (Johnny Green/PA)

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger has said he “eliminated” his feelings of grief following the deaths of his brother and father.

In new three-part Netflix documentary Arnold, the 75-year-old actor discusses his journey to stardom and talks about his home and family life.

Speaking about his childhood, the Austrian-born former bodybuilder described this period as being marred by a “strange violence”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Terminator star said his brother, Meinhard Schwarzenegger, who died in a drink-driving related car crash in 1971, was damaged in the process.

Schwarzenegger, also known for fantasy film Conan The Barbarian and science fiction movie Predator, said his brother was “fragile”.

He added: “The very thing that made me who I am today was the very thing that destroyed him.”

More than a year-and-a-half after his brother’s death in 1972, his father, Gustav Schwarzenegger, died following a stroke that had left him unable to communicate.

In the documentary, archive footage shows Schwarzenegger saying he “had no feelings” after the deaths of his father and brother.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

He said: “I eliminated it. It maybe comes out sometimes in my life later on, those feelings…

“I’ve been training myself to do that, not to be affected by anything else from the outside.”

Discussing how he deals with grief now, Schwarzenegger said: “I’m not an expert in psychology or anything like that. All I can tell you is just that, when you’re a person that has always a goal, that always has a mission, the less time that you have to think about ‘How do I feel today?'”

The actor has also been a Republican Party governor of California and is a climate campaigner.