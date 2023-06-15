Ash: Co Down rock band return with first album in five years

Northern Irish rock band Ash have returned with their first studio album in five years.

Titled ‘Race The Night’, the record marks the Co Down trio’s eighth album together and is due to be released on September 15 this year.

A press release for the group describes it as “both a party with old friends and a message to leap into the present with arms wide open”.

Of the newly-released title-track, Downpatrick-born frontman Tim Wheeler explained: “Race The Night is the sound of the band revelling in the sheer joy of being a band after being separated by time and distance through the insanity of the early 2020s. Lyrically it's all about seizing the crossroads moments in life with both hands. Take every chance as if it could be your last.”

Last month, Tim took part in a Good Friday Agreement anniversary event; an Output Belfast conference in conversation with BBC’s Marie-Louise Muir, telling the story of the iconic Ash and U2 concert in Belfast’s Waterfront Hall a quarter of a century ago.

The whole band is set for plenty of gigs this autumn too, including Dublin on October 9, where fans will be able to hear plenty from the new album.