Award-winning poets to descend on Bellaghy for Seamus Heaney’s tenth anniversary celebrations

A special weekend has been announced in celebration of the former Poet Laureate.

Ten award-winning poets are to travel to Bellaghy to mark the tenth anniversary of former Poet Laureate Seamus Heaney’s tenth anniversary later this year.

The event will take place over the late August bank holiday weekend, with the celebrations set to be opened by Pultizer Prize-winning Ireland Chair of Poetry Paul Muldoon on August 25.

Poetry will provide the focal point for the weekend, with a blend of music and film also celebrating the late poet’s life and work. Poets Alice Lyons, Niall Campbell, Emma Must, Martin Dyar and Zaffar Kunial will read from their work on the afternoon of August 26.

They will be followed on August 27 with readings from Sarah Clancy, Nandi Jola, Rachel Coventry, Mark Pajak and Owen Sheers.

Traditional Irish composer Colm Mac Con Iomaire will play a concert alongside special guests on the Saturday evening and the weekend will draw to a close with a screening of Seamus Heaney and the music of what happens on August 27.

In this feature-length documentary, Seamus Heaney’s wife Marie and their three children speak candidly about their lives with the poet and read a selection of poems that have personal resonance for them.

Seamus Heaney’s brothers also reminisce on their childhood growing up in the area, and on the experiences that inspired his earlier writings.

Film director Adam Low and producer Martin Rosenbaum will also be in attendance for a Q&A after the screening.

The late Seamus Heaney

Councillor Córa Corry, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council which owns and operates Seamus Heaney HomePlace, said: "I am very pleased Seamus Heaney HomePlace is hosting a weekend of events to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the death of Seamus Heaney.

"This promises to be a wonderful weekend in the company of many renowned poets, artists and musicians. The thoughtfully curated events demonstrate the importance of poetry and the influence that Seamus Heaney had in our society”

Brian McCormick, Manager of Seamus Heaney HomePlace, said: “Seamus Heaney HomePlace is privileged to present this weekend of events.

"The celebration and power of poetry is at the centre of proceedings and there is music on offer from acclaimed Irish Musician, Colm Mac Con Iomaire. HomePlace is delighted to offer this occasion, which will celebrate and reflect upon the life and legacy of Seamus Heaney.

"A screening of the documentary Seamus Heaney and the music of what happens will bring the weekend to a fitting close.”

Speaking on behalf of the Heaney family, Marie Heaney said: “My family and I are honoured and very touched that Seamus will be remembered in this special way at the HomePlace, on his own home ground, and that his tenth anniversary will be marked with a celebration of poetry and music.”

A weekend pass for all five events is available to book. Tickets will be on sale from 10am on Monday 3rd April at https://seamusheaneyhome.com/upcoming-events/.