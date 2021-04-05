Baby joy for NI comedians Diona Doherty and Sean Hegarty

Comedians Diona Doherty and Sean Hegarty received a special Easter gift on Sunday with the arrival of their beautiful baby daughter, Winter.

The Derry Girls and Give My Head Peace actress shared the happy news on social media, along with a photograph of their much longed for baby girl and an intimate, black and white still of the pair cuddling their little bundle of joy.

The pictures were accompanied by a post from Diona, which read: “My heart. Our wee Easter bunny arrived yesterday at 1.50am.

“Forever grateful for the support machine that is Sean Hegarty.

“Welcome to the world Winter Hegarty. We’ve waited a long time for you.”

On Sean’s Facebook page, he described Winter, who weighed in at 7lbs 15, as ‘beyond perfect’ and said both he and Diona were overjoyed.

And he was full of praise and admiration for his wife, saying she was ‘absolutely incredible’ and a ‘hero.

Diona had been sharing photographs of her baby bump throughout her pregnancy, with the teaser hashtag #winteriscoming.

The pair originally broke the news of the pregnancy with a video on social media, sharing their IVF journey. It was dubbed over with parts from Diona’s stand-up shows, where she talked about the six year process. Diona revealed that having a baby through IVF increased her anxiety over the last few months. And she said she always thought about other couples who had been through failed IVF attempts.

“We will never stop being grateful,” she said.

After sharing their good news, friends and fans took to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, to congratulate the couple on the birth of their baby girl.

Among those who offered congratulations were local actresses Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Bronagh Waugh, who is expecting herself and Jayne Wisener as well as comics Neil Delamere and Colin Murphy.