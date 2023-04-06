Bafta announces red carpet hosts for 2023 ceremony

Broadcasters Clara Amfo and Michelle Visage will present the red carpet coverage at this year’s Bafta television award ceremony, it has been announced.

The pair will interview nominees and other special guests as they arrive for the ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday May 14, which will be hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.

Coverage of the carpet will be streamed live across Bafta’s social media channels.

Clara Amfo is one of the red carpet hosts for this year’s Bafta Television Awards (Matt Holyoak/PA) — © Matt Holyoak

BBC Radio 1 presenter Amfo, 38, said: “I’m delighted to be working with Bafta again this year.

“The UK has been spoiled with such a glorious range of compelling and entertaining television, so to celebrate the nominees on the red carpet alongside my fabulous friend Michelle Visage will be such a joy.

“I truly couldn’t think of a better person to have by my side as we speak to this year’s incredible nominees.”

TV personality, radio show host and author Michelle Visage (Matt Holyoak/PA)

New Jersey-born RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Visage, 54, said: “I’m so happy to be back in my favourite place to celebrate the biggest night in British TV.

“I can’t wait to have some laughter and fun, welcoming this year’s fantastically talented nominees onto the carpet alongside my co-host and dear friend, the amazing Clara Amfo.”

BBC series This Is Going To Hurt and The Responder lead the nominations this year at the Bafta TV and craft awards with six each, while the TV categories include first-time nominations for acting heavyweights Cillian Murphy, Gary Oldman, Daniel Radcliffe and Taron Egerton.