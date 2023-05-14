Bafta watching US writers’ strikes closely, says boss on TV awards red carpet

The chief executive of Bafta has said the organisation is watching the writers’ strikes in the US “closely”, ahead of an awards ceremony honouring the best of British television.

Jane Millichip, who took over the role from Amanda Berry, said she is unsure whether the strikes will have a knock-on effect on programmes in future.

Speaking on the red carpet for the Bafta TV awards at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, she told the PA news agency: “As an arts charity we don’t have a position, we hope it is resolved soon and fairly and it has not affected this year’s awards because we’re celebrating the wonderful shows from 2022.

“But whether it does have a knock-on effect for development and production in the future, we’re not yet sure.

Ben Elton said he supports the striking writers (PA) — © Belinday Jiao

“We’re watching it closely, we have 11,000 members across the world largely in the UK and US and a lot of those are creatives and practitioners, so in that respect it is something we are observing.”

The writers’ strike – the first in 15 years – began this month after 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America stopped working when their contract expired.

The union is seeking higher minimum pay, more writers per show and less exclusivity on single projects, among other demands – all conditions it says have been diminished during the content boom of the streaming era.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Comedian and screenwriter Ben Elton, who won recognition for his work on popular sitcoms Blackadder and The Young Ones, said he supports the striking writers.

The 64-year-old told PA on the red carpet: “I think it is really important that artists do go out collectively to protect their rights in the face of seismic changes in the industry.

“I think it’s incredible that the American union is able to exercise such rights, I wish we had the same power over here.

“Obviously things are changing and there is going to have to be negotiations, but basically on principle I extremely support the idea of any group of workers trying to protect their hard-won rights as technology makes it easier to exploit them.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Elton, 64, has collaborated with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Queen in West End musicals, and also wrote sitcoms including The Thin Blue Line and Upstart Crow starring David Mitchell.

They were among the first celebrities to arrive on the red carpet, which also included former Love Island host Laura Whitmore, BBC Radio 1 presenter Vick Hope and Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley.

The chair of Bafta Krishnendu Majumdar appeared alongside RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage and radio DJ Clara Amfo, who are broadcasting live from the red carpet on Bafta’s YouTube channel.

Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan are set to kick off the ceremony, which honours the best of British television and will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday at 7pm.