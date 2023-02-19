Baftas: NI’s An Irish Goodbye wins Best British Short Film

The Belfast co-director of a touching film that picked up a Bafta has said he is “filled with pride” after talent from across Ireland cleaned up at the awards ceremony.

An Irish Goodbye won best British short at the 2023 British Academy of Film and TV Awards.

Filmed in Derry, Saintfield and Templepatrick, it tells the tale of two estranged brothers brought back together in rural Northern Ireland following the death of their mother.

The project was the brainchild of co-director Ross White, who is from east Belfast, and long-time collaborator Tom Berkeley.

It beat The Ballad of Olive Morris and A Drifting Up to triumph at the Southbank Centre ceremony on Sunday evening, and has also been nominated for an Oscar.

Speaking in the Bafta winners' room, White said: "It's a remarkable year for Irish film and the talent on display across all the awards.

"We are a very small part of that but we're so honoured to be a part of that.

"We're representing Northern Ireland as well, it just means a lot for us.

"Our fellow nominees in Colm Bairead for The Quiet Girl, beautiful film, the Banshees team, to see this Irish talent all being recognised in this way it's such an honour and fills us with pride."

An Irish Goodbye stars Seamus O’Hara (The Northman, Game of Thrones), James Martin (Marcella, Ups and Downs), Paddy Jenkins (Hunger) and Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones, Fortitude).

The black comedy sees lead character Turlough (O’Hara) as he decides to send Lorcan (Martin), who has Down’s syndrome, to live with their aunt on the other side of the country because he doesn’t want to move back from London to take care of him and the farm.

The story takes a turn when the brothers discover their mother has left a bucket list, and Lorcan refuses to leave the farm until the brothers have completed it together.

Reacting to the Bafta win, Sir David Sterling, chairman of Northern Ireland Screen, said: “Everyone at Northern Ireland Screen is delighted for the entire team behind An Irish Goodbye.

"A Bafta win is a tremendous endorsement for Ross and Tom to receive from industry, especially at this early stage in their careers and is testament to the incredible work both on camera and behind the scenes from local creatives and crew.

“Awards matter not only for individual development but for sectoral development too and this Bafta win along with the Oscar nomination puts out a strong message that Northern Ireland is bursting with talent. We wish the team the best of luck as they head to LA for the Oscars next month.”

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph prior to the awards ceremony, Ross said he felt as if the film had already won and also revealed he was rooting for fellow Irish nominee A Quiet Girl, which was nominated for Best Film Not in the English Language and Best Adapted Screenplay, although it was pipped to the post by World War One drama All Quiet on the Western Front in both categories.

Irish movie The Banshees of Inisherin, which was up for 10 nominations at the Baftas, also had an astounding night, picking up four awards overall.

Sir Patrick Stewart presented outstanding British film to the dark comedy, to which director and writer Martin McDonagh said: "I know every Irish person in the cast and crew are going 'best what?'"

McDonagh, who picked up the award for best original screenplay, also thanked the stand-in donkey, who he said is British and never made it on screen because she was "too tubby", as well as thanking the cast and crew.

Barry Keoghan received the award for supporting actor while Kerry Condon won for supporting actress.

There was initially a miscommunication when it came to announcing the award for supporting actress which was presented by Oscar-winning deaf actor Troy Kotsur. The winner was first announced as Carey Mulligan for She Said before Kotsur’s translator made a correction and Condon was given the award.

Accepting the award, Condon said: “Thank you Martin (McDonagh) for this part, and thank you for all the parts you gave me throughout my career. You make me so proud to be an Irish woman.”

In his acceptance speech, Dubliner Keoghan, who beat his co-star and fellow best supporting actor nominee Brendan Gleeson, dedicated his win to his six-month-old son Brando.

"This is for my son as well, for my mother and also for the kids that are dreaming to be something from the area that I came from. This is for youse," he said.

Banshees’ main man Colin Farrell had been the favourite to win best leading actor, but lost out to Elvis star Austin Butler.