Barra Best admits 'I should have seen it coming' after flight cancelled due to bad weather

The BBC weather presenter posted details of the cancellation online

A BBC weather presenter whose flight home was cancelled due to bad weather said he ‘should have seen it coming’.

Barra Best took to Twitter to announce details of his cancelled easyJet flight between Liverpool and Belfast on Sunday.

The Belfast-based presenter said he would have to spend “another night in Liverpool” after being notified by the airline of the cancellation.

He posted a screenshot of the message received from easyJet, who apologised for the cancelled flight.

"We’re really sorry that your easyJet flight has been cancelled due to poor weather,” said the airline.

"We understand that this will be disappointing news and we want to make it as easy as possible for you to make new plans.

"The disruption to your flight is outside of our control and is considered to be an extraordinary circumstance.”

In a nod to his weather presenting background, Mr Best tweeted: “I guess I really should’ve seen that coming...ah well, another night in Liverpool.”

It comes after easyJet was forced to remove what fellow passengers described as “four idiots” from a Belfast to Malaga flight on Thursday.

Spanish police had to board the plane at the crew's request after four male passengers refused the crew's requests to stop vaping on board.