Batman at the Europa? NI-based comic booked released as Belfast brothers play starring roles

Aaron and Austin Flanagan have just released the third instalment of their comic book series

Spiderman on the cranes: Belfast brothers set to release their third NI-based comic book

Two Belfast brothers are set to release their third NI-based comic book today following the international success of their zombie apocalypse series.

Aaron and Austin Flanagan, who own Comic Book Guys in Belfast city centre, have created the third instalment of their comic book series, The Revenants, with their father David.

The series follows the brothers as they take on hordes of zombies in Belfast, on board the Enterprise train and in Dublin.

Aaron said the comic book series is something that means a lot to his family but now “means a lot to a lot of people”.

The previous two comics in the series proved popular among comic fans in Northern Ireland and across the world.

The family hopes this book will replicate the success of the others.

“The fact that we have orders in already from America, Australia, Europe, from around the world and people in store are buying our book, it still boggles my brain,” said Aaron.

“To think that our wee book is going to be in some of the biggest comic book stores in the world.”

He promised fans that the latest comic is even more exciting than those before it, saying it’s “more than just zombies this time”.

A knight on the town by John McFarlane, Comic Book Guys.

Aaron and Austin’s father, David, is the author behind the comics and Aaron said he is the best person for the job.

“It’s a strange and funny feeling but when you are getting a comic written about you, there’s nobody better to write it than somebody who knows you, and nobody knows you like your dad,” he said.

The brothers were keen to use local artists to illustrate their book.

“Because it’s all local talent involved, it’s a really great way to showcase the talent we have to offer here,” Aaron said.

“People’s perception of Belfast, Northern Ireland and Ireland as a whole isn’t always very positive but we want to show through the books that there is something very positive here.”

Aaron Flanagan of Comic Book Guys (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph)

Aaron said his family’s goal is to showcase Northern Ireland’s talent as much as they can. “Although we are a small island we pack a big punch in terms of creativity so that’s the whole point,” he said.

One of the ways they highlight Northern Irish talent is by selling NI-themed comic prints in their store.

“One of the big things that people love from here is seeing the recognisable things they see everyday but with a comic book twist and a comic book flavour,” said Aaron.

The prints show famous comic book characters, like Batman and Spiderman at some of Northern Ireland’s most well-known attractions. “They are massive iconic buildings and statues and things that we maybe take for granted here that when people see them in a comic book version it really, really does resonate with them,” Aaron added.

Spider-man comes to Belfast by Tara O'Connor, Comic Book Guys.