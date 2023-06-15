BBC announces two new NI documentaries centring around catfishing and online scams

James Blake will feature in new BBC doc, Instascam: Give Me Back My Face

Two new Northern Ireland-based documentaries have been co-commissioned for BBC Three and BBC NI, which both centre around social media and scams.

‘Bait’, produced by Belfast-based company DoubleBand Films, is a three-part series that tells the devastating story of how a university student from Northern Ireland became the UK’s most prolific predatory ‘catfish.’

Told from multiple perspectives, the programme uncovers the criminal investigation to bring to justice, and reveals the catastrophic impact on victims and their families as well as those who knew him best.

In 2018, the PSNI were first made aware of the case when Scottish police alerted them to a ‘catfish' incident involving inappropriate images of a young girl.

Detectives began an investigation into the young criminal’s use of fake profiles to befriend hundreds of victims that ended up stretching across the world as far as America and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, ‘Instascam - Give me Back my Face’ will share the story of Belfast man James Blake, who began getting messages from people accusing him of conning them out of tens of thousands of pounds, after his social media accounts were scraped.

James is currently building himself a multi-million pound digital marketing business from scratch and has been sharing his flashy lifestyle on Instagram; fancy clothes, fast cars, exclusive parties and thousands of followers.

As the 29-year-old sets out to try and clear his name, he discovers a dark modern-day-crime where organised-crime-gangs are using the very latest technology to trick victims out of their life-savings.

As James attempts to get his online identity back, he’ll discover that it’s not only those being conned who are the victims here - many of those carrying out the con are suffering even more at the hands of gangs running romance-scams estimated to have netted around £100m from victims in the UK alone last year.

Both documentaries were announced on Wednesday morning by the BBC at Sheffield DocFest.