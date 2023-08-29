BBC Breakfast road trip to bring listeners around Northern Ireland’s loughs

Presenter Petroc Trelawny is set to bring the programme to NI next month.

Northern Ireland’s loughs and surrounding areas are to feature on a popular BBC breakfast show next month.

BBC Radio 3 Breakfast are taking their show on the road from September 18-22, with live broadcasts planned from Carlingford Lough, Strangford Lough, Lough Neagh, Lough Erne and Lough Foyle.

Previous road trips have seen the programme travel coast-to-coast across the Scottish Highlands, follow the Rivers Ure and Ouse to the Humber in Yorkshire, and journey along the River Severn from Wales into England and back.

During the NI edition, listeners will hear about the building of the RMS Titanic, the peculiar life cycle of eels regularly returning to Lough Neagh, and the literary links related to the town of Enniskillen, by Lough Erne, amongst other stories.

Live music by local musicians, and contributions from poets, naturalists and historians will help bring the journey to life, with a focus on the natural beauty and unique landscapes of the loughs.

BBC Radio 3 Breakfast Presenter Petroc Trelawny said: “Our Breakfast road trips have taken us to some of the most beautiful parts of these Islands and I am thrilled we will now reach Northern Ireland.

"I have had so many happy times visiting Ulster over the years and am thrilled to be able to share the magical vistas, natural history, rich stories and glorious music of the place with a wider audience.”

Celebrating a week of live programmes from Northern Ireland, BBC Radio 3’s drive time programme, In Tune will broadcast from the Great Hall at Ulster University in Derry on Friday September 22.

Presenting a programme with audience in attendance, Sean Rafferty will introduce performances by some of Northern Ireland’s finest musicians, including pianist Ruth McGinley and soprano Mary McCabe, amongst others.

Every afternoon, meanwhile, Radio 3 will showcase a range of performances by the Ulster Orchestra, with chamber music from the NI Opera Festival of Voice 2023 at Glenarm featuring on Lunchtime Concert.

BBC Radio 3 Controller Sam Jackson says: “Our week of live broadcasts from Northern Ireland demonstrates the unique ability of public service radio to celebrate the character and history of this very special part of the UK.

"We hope listeners in Ulster and across the whole country will join us as we discover more about the loughs, the culture and the music of the area.”

All the programmes will also be available to listen to on BBC Sounds.