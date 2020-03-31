BBC broadcasting legend Noel Thompson in final sign off after decades on airwaves

Mr Thompson, it was announced in November, was to step down from presenting along with stalwarts Wendy Austin, Seamus McKee and Karen Patterson.

The BBC said the presenters took the opportunity to stand down following a review into its schedules and programmes and they would be taking on new challenges and "enjoy a change of pace".

Mr Thompson said he had "mixed feelings" over his departure on Tuesday, to be cutting ties when the BBC and society faced one of its biggest challenges in the coronavirus pandemic.

"Just seems you'll not be there everyday reflecting it. It's kind of what we do as journalists," he said.

As well as Radio Ulster presenting duties, he also hosted the flagship early evening news and politics show Hearts & Minds.

Noel in the early days of his time at BBC NI

He thanked all those he had worked with and all those listeners and viewers for watching and "putting up with me" for four decades.

"Thank you to the world's best news organisation the BBC for basically allowing me the privilege of a long and happy career of doing a job I have always loved. I wish you all good health in these trying times," he signed off.

Announcing his co-presenter's final sign off, Joel Taggart described it as a "significant day" and aping Tony Blair's famous saying said that it was "not a day for soundbites.. but I feel the hand of history upon me".

Referencing one contribution from a listener on the advice and guidance Mr Thompson offered his colleagues, Joel said it summed up how a lot at Broadcasting House on Ormeau Avenue felt.

The programme played out a selection of some of the broadcaster's career highlights including a heated encounter with the then UUP leader David Trimble and another with the late Ian Paisley and a piece with him in a hot tub at the Ideal Home exhibition at the King's Hall.

The former DUP leader said how he would take a "whopper" to the presenter if he were a fly on the wall for a meeting.

"Well Dr Paisley," Mr Thompson quipped, "I thought this was all about taking the violence out of politics and you are clearly determined to keep it in, at least against me."

To which Dr Paisley said it was not about violence, but "just desserts" for the BBC.

Among those to contact the show was his former co-presenter of eight years, Karen Patterson. She thanked him for his friendship but also the "mark he had left on the profession" and the many listeners.

Tributes flowed on social media.

"Going to miss Noel," said Hugh Odling-Smee.

"Hearts and Minds was a high point in political journalism in this place. Enjoy the retirement Noel, although I doubt we've heard you for the last time."

Jay Michael Burbank added: "Very moving sign off this morning, what a wonderful career spanning some very interesting and changing times in Northern Ireland."

Dan McGinn said: "Best wishes to Noel Thompson as he undertakes his new life post GMU. An insightful and authoritative interviewer, we will miss his voice on the airwaves."

David Kerr added: "Noel Thompson has given incredible public service through his 45 year career in journalism. His tenacious interviewing style was always driven by a search for the truth. He gave many seasoned politicians a hard time but it was never politically motivated. A true Pro."

Presenters Sarah Brett and Chris Buckler are to join Joel Taggart fronting the show in April.