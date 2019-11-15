BBC Children In Need 2019: Send us your Pudsey pictures and fundraising efforts

BBC Children in Need are presenters Holly Hamilton and Stephen Clements with Pudsey Bear.

TV presenters Holly Hamilton and Stephen Clements are among the stars urging the public to embrace the Get Together theme for this year’s BBC Children In Need fundraising campaign.

The pair will be fronting local contributions to the appeal on BBC One Northern Ireland and on Friday, they'll be live from W5 in Belfast for this year’s local television output.

The Northern Ireland appeal continues with special BBC Children In Need concert featuring Hugo Duncan and guests, including Michael English, Jimmy Buckley and Declan Nerney, live from Blackstaff House in Belfast for two hours of great country music and craic from 1-3pm.

Last year £50.5m was raised nationally on the night and in Northern Ireland it was £946,739.

Locally, the appeal funds 186 projects in Northern Ireland to the value of £10.4m funded by Children in Need.

In 2018/19 BBC Children in Need helped change the lives of over 51,000 children and young people in Northern Ireland.

For more information on how to get involved go to: bbc.co.uk/pudsey

How are you fundraising for this years' Children In Need appeal? Let us know and send us your pictures to digital.editorial@belfasttelegraph.co.uk