BBC News presenter Annita McVeigh apologises after ‘Manchester United are rubbish’ statement appears on screen

A BBC News presenter from Northern Ireland has issued an apology after a message appeared on screen saying “Manchester United are rubbish”.

Co Armagh-born Annita McVeigh issued the apology to Manchester United supporters after the insult popped up on the news ticker at the bottom of the screen during a tennis update on the 9am to 10am news broadcast.

It was revealed by the Northern Irish woman that the embarrassing episode occurred after someone was learning how to operate the ticker and was “writing random things not in earnest”.

Explaining the issue on air, McVeigh told viewers: “Just while we are on the subject of football, a little earlier some of you may have noticed something pretty unusual on the ticker that runs along the bottom of the screen with news.”

Screengrab of BBC News (BBC/PA)

“Making a comment about Manchester United and I hope Manchester United fans weren’t offended by it.

“Let me just explain what was happening. Behind the scenes someone was training to learn how to use the ticker and to put text on the ticker so they were just writing random things.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“That comment appeared, so apologies if you saw that and we offended and you’re a fan of Manchester United. But certainly that was a mistake and it wasn’t meant to appear on the screen.”

A BBC statement added: “There was a technical glitch during training with our test ticker, which rolled over to live programming for a few seconds.

“We apologised for any offence caused on air.”

Joking about the situation, fellow BBC presenter and Mastermind host Clive Myrie joked “I had nothing to do with this,” before adding the hashtag “mcfc” referencing his support for Manchester United’s city rivals Manchester City.