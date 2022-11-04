BBC NI broadcaster Joe Lindsay voices support for ‘important’ North Coast music bar threatened with closure

DJ and broadcaster Joe Lindsay has highlighted the importance of “grassroots venues and passionate figures” such as Steven Ross, the owner of The Atlantic Bar in Portrush, amid fears over the establishment’s future.

He has appealed for people to attend a meeting on November 23 in Portstewart to “voice your feelings” on the importance of venues such as the Atlantic.

Mr Lindsay posted on Facebook: “Anyone on the music scene in Northern Ireland and in many cases, beyond our shores, will be aware of how important the Atlantic Bar in Portrush is.

"The North Coast has always been fertile ground for music and the Atlantic has been the perfect venue for it. We are now at great risk of losing it.

“Every venue is quick to open their doors to live music and the musicians up the coast. But Steven Ross opens his arms to it as well. He is a tireless and passionate supporter of music, putting on bands all year round with no thought of profit, just about bringing music there.

"Venues like his are important around the country. If scenes become too citycentric, up and coming bands will be lost without a place to play live and be ignored by the bigger promoters who put priority on profit.

“That's not how scenes survive. We need grassroots venues and passionate figures like Stevie and his f****** brilliant venue. He looks after artists, staff and punters like family and let's face it, that's how it works.

“There are enough current and potential places for the golf jumper set to lay their heads, but Portrush needs the Atlantic Bar more.

“The meeting to discuss its future is taking place on November 23rd in Portstewart. If any of you know any councillors round there, contact them, voice your feelings. If not, I'd ask you to write an email to the council, start a viral campaign. Make signs. Be loud. Save The Atlantic bar.”