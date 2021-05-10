BBC NI closes three Radio Ulster programme Twitter accounts

All three stations will now tweet from the station’s main Twitter account

BBC Radio Ulster is streamlining its Twitter output as the Good Morning Ulster, Talkback and Evening Extra accounts are all moving to the radio station’s main page on the social media giant.

On Monday morning, all three of the radio station’s shows tweeted separately that their accounts would no longer be updated and asked fans to follow BBC Radio Ulster and BBC News NI for the latest from their teams.

BBC Radio Ulster welcomed the three stations in a tweet and said: “A big hello to the new flatmates #bbcgmu, #bbcevex and #bbctalkback who have moved into the @bbcradioulster account and will now be tweeting from here.”

The station tagged the show’s presenters Sarah Brett, Chris Buckler, Joel Taggart, William Crawley, Tara Mills and Declan Harvey, asking “can somebody pick milk up on the way home?”

Up until Monday, Good Morning Ulster had not tweeted since December 18, 2020, while Evening Extra and Talkback last tweeted on May 3, and May 7.

The three Twitter accounts have a combined 90,000 followers.

Good Morning Ulster, Talkback and Evening Extra are on the air five days a week and bring listeners the latest news and commentary on the big events of the day.

In a statement, a spokesperson for BBC Northern Ireland said: “The BBC undertook a strategic review of its social media accounts over a year ago and decided to significantly reduce the number of accounts.”