BBC NI interim Director dismisses suggestion public broadcaster becoming too ‘Belfast-centric’

The interim director of BBC NI Adam Smyth has dismissed the suggestion that the organisation is in danger of becoming too Belfast-centric following proposals to cut programmes at Radio Foyle.

Speaking on Evening Extra, Mr Smyth said what is happening at Foyle is “indivisible” from what is happening in the rest of Northern Ireland and the UK.

They’re trying to release as much cash as possible for content, particularly video content.

What is being offered on BBC iPlayer has to be competitive, he said, and about £700k in savings has to be found due to inflationary pressures.

The team at Foyle has a future in producing “linear output”, he explained, such as a half hour news programme and the Mark Patterson show and digital content, and the highest performing Foyle show in BBC Sounds – the Sean Coyle Show.

BBC NI previously attempted to scrap the Sean Coyle Show, a point not lost on Evening Extra presenters.

The decision is audience focused and strategic rationale, Mr Smyth argued.

When asked if it’s fair on the North West audience who believe it is a Belfast-centric approach, Mr Smyth responded by asking Radio Ulster’s Evening Extra hosts if they believe the programme is Belfast-centric.

Giving an honest response they admitted “it can be” and Mr Smyth retorted saying it is their duty to ensure that when moving into this new way of working they have a duty to ensure there is fair representation for stories in the North West.

A fifth of the overall Radio Ulster budget is spent on Foyle he said but it has a tenth of the Radio Ulster available audience.

Mr Smyth doesn’t think there is a risk of becoming too Belfast-centric.

He did acknowledge there is an onus on BBC NI to ensure it gives coverage to every community and every part of Northern Ireland.

When he met staff at Radio Foyle on Tuesday they were shocked and angry about the decision and dealing with the implications of change in the industry, he said.

A BBC Radio Foyle journalist has described facing “one of the toughest days” of his career after the BBC announced cutbacks in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Radio Foyle will lose its morning breakfast show, and eight jobs at the station are “at risk”, BBC Northern Ireland has confirmed.

The news initially broke following an internal announcement made by interim director at BBC NI Adam Smyth.

Announcing changes the BBC is making locally, BBC Northern Ireland will also lose 35-40 posts with Radio Foyle scrapping their hourly news bulletins.

One journalist at BBC Radio Foyle – Dean McLaughlin – took to social media to describe the announcement as “one of the toughest days”.

"Tough because we care, we love, we fight. Thanks for all the msgs [sic] of support,” he tweeted.

The removal of the posts is expected to save around £2.3m, with the corporation adding the majority will be achieved through voluntary redundancy.

The weekly Inside Business show on BBC Radio Ulster on Friday afternoon is also set to be axed under the proposals.

Two of Radio Foyle's daytime programmes – Sean Coyle's morning show and Mark Patterson's afternoon programme – will continue, along with a daily 30 minute news programme.

The BBC said the move was reflecting their “strategy to prioritise digital content, announced earlier this year, and the need to manage inflationary and other cost pressures”.

Mr Smyth said: “These are challenging times and we face some difficult choices, none of which are easy.

"We have to find monies to maintain and develop our local presence on BBC iPlayer and to absorb cost pressures across different aspects of our work.

"Our concern in all of this will be to safeguard audience value and benefit and to remain mindful of the impact that this announcement will have on BBC staff in Northern Ireland.”

Yesterday, Derry city councillors unanimously supported a motion urging BBC NI interim director Adam Smyth to reverse the cuts.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “There are around 650 staff at BBC NI. The vast majority of them, about 625, I think are based in Belfast.

"What we are seeing is a massive percentage cut to Radio Foyle. They tried to do this before, gutting Radio Foyle to a point where it will become unsustainable.

"We need our local programming like we have always had it and we just don’t get it from Radio Ulster. There are people who live outside of the greater Belfast area and they should not be treated like this.

"Those local journalist staff in Derry should not be treated like this. It will have a really detrimental effect to how we consume news.”

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) demanded an “urgent rethink” of the plans by the BBC.

Seamus Dooley from the NUJ said the decision “is an attack on the very essence of public service broadcasting”.

“Radio Foyle is part of the cultural landscape of the North West with a wide listenership on both sides of the border,” he said.

"The diminution of services in Radio Foyle is of particular concern and will be strongly resisted by the NUJ. We call on political parties, community groups, trade unions and listeners to join us in opposing this move.

“The NUJ is opposed to the redundancy plan. If redundancies are implemented, they should be on a voluntary basis. The BBC should go back to the drawing board and achieve savings in some other fashion.

"This is a wrong-headed plan at a time when Northern Ireland needs a diversity of news coverage. BBC Radio Foyle is vital to the life of Derry, a vibrant city with a tremendous heart and a resilient spirit.”