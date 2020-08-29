BBC NI's Tina Campbell: Precious family time in lockdown, her father’s friendship with Van Morrison and the ambition she still wants to fulfil

In her first interview in nearly a decade, the BBC Northern Ireland newsreader talks to Stephanie Bell about the musical talent that's been passed down through generations of her family and why the past few months have been so special

BBC journalist Tina Campbell relaxing at home in Cloughey on the east coast of the Ards Peninsula. Photo by Peter Morrison

Sat 29 Aug 2020 at 09:00