BBC NI's Tina Campbell: Precious family time in lockdown, her father’s friendship with Van Morrison and the ambition she still wants to fulfil
In her first interview in nearly a decade, the BBC Northern Ireland newsreader talks to Stephanie Bell about the musical talent that's been passed down through generations of her family and why the past few months have been so special
Tina Campbell walks the well-trodden sands of the beach beside her Co Down home and never tires of breathing in the beauty around her. During lockdown, even though she continued to travel into Belfast to read the news for the BBC, the beach at their home town of Cloughey on the Ards Peninsula became more of a sanctuary than ever for her and her family.