BBC Radio 1’s Dean McCullough excited to bring ‘Northern Ireland-ness’ to ‘London-centric’ station

A Northern Ireland broadcaster has shared his excitement ahead of his first show since being offered a permanent slot at the “biggest youth music station in the world,” BBC Radio 1.

It’s a momentous day Dean McCullough as he officially launches his new 10.30am show.

He has been guest presenting at the station but will permanently join Radio 1 as host of a brand-new weekend show, Friday to Sunday, 10.30am to 1pm. The slot has previously been held by some of the most famous names in Radio broadcasting.

The 28-year-old previously told the Belfast Telegraph how a love of music and dance helped him to overcome years of bullying.

Dean was given his first opportunity to host on Radio 1 over the 2020 festive period as part of Radio 1’s Christmas Takeover where 33 new DJs and presenters were given a “once in a lifetime opportunity” and has since hosted Friday Early Breakfast on the station.

His first show on Friday will be broadcast from Salford and is the first Radio 1 programme to move out of London as part of the BBC’s Across the UK plans, announced by its director-general earlier this year.

Paying tribute to “legends” who have come before him such as Colin Murray on the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme, he said: “I’m very much the new boy. It’s a bit strange to think that it’s all happening today.

“It’s been 10 years of hard grafting. Being from Northern Ireland, being from Belfast, these sort of opportunities don’t really come round that often so it hasn’t really sunk in yet to be honest.”

Explaining what he intends to bring to the station, he added: “We’ve not really had anyone on day-time since Colin Murray, the Colin and Edith era, which was part of this really big golden age for Radio 1.

“I just want to bring some of that real Northern Irish, Belfast, down to earth behaviour, to what can sometimes feel like a bit of a London-centric station.

“Radio 1 serves the whole country and I think what they’ve done with the new schedule is just so powerful, I think it’s the strongest we’ve ever had.

“Being able to bring that Northern Ireland-ness and starting to appeal to other parts of the country I think is going to be really, really important because it’s the biggest youth music station in the world.

“It feels such a privilege really to be part of it.”