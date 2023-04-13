BBC Radio 1’s Dean McCullough issues apology for Dave Grohl gaffe

Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough has issued an apology for not recognising legendary Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl during a conversation on his afternoon show.

The gaffe occurred on Wednesday’s edition of his Radio 1 mid-afternoon show during a conversation about former One Direction singer Niall Horan’s “dream band” which consisted of the rocker and the likes of Ed Sheeran.

"Niall has now added alongside Lewis Capaldi and Ed Sheeran, Dave Grohl into the mix,” said co-host Vicky Hawthorne, to which the hapless presenter responded asking, “Who’s Dave Grohl?”

"Oh my God, you don’t know who Dave Grohl is? He is massive, he was in the Foo Fighters?” she said.

"You expect me to know who that is?” he added.

Grohl is an 18-time Grammy award winner, having led Foo Fighters since 1995. The band has released over 10 studio albums, with five records achieving UK number 1.

He was previously the drummer in one of the world’s most famous rock bands, Nirvana alongside Kurt Cobain.

Following the brief interaction, the Radio 1 star released a grovelling ‘apology’ on Twitter, writing: “Guys, I’d like to apologise to everyone for not knowing who David Grohl from the Foo Fighters was on Radio 1 today.

"I was busy dancing to Britney when he was rocking out with Nirvana. He’s a cool guy, I’ll do better next time. Dean x.”