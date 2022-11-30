BBC Radio Foyle presenter makes emotional introduction to Breakfast Show after cutbacks to channel announced

BBC Radio Foyle presenter Elaine McGee pledged to continue to “tell the stories that matter” to the people of Derry and the north west in an emotional introduction to The Breakfast Show on Wednesday morning.

It comes after the corporation in Northern Ireland confirmed plans to cut programmes at Radio Foyle in the coming months.

Radio Foyle will lose its morning breakfast show, and eight jobs at the station are “at risk”, BBC Northern Ireland has confirmed.

The news initially broke following an internal announcement made by interim director at BBC NI Adam Smyth on Tuesday.

Speaking at the start of the show on Wednesday morning, Ms McGee paid tribute to the level of support the channel has received since the proposals went public.

"We just wanted to say first of all this morning thanks so much for everyone's lovely messages our phones were on fire yesterday,” she said.

"We can’t believe it we are so overwhelmed by the love and support for Radio Foyle. We have read every single one. We have a job to do and we are going to do that job this morning.

"Radio Foyle is our home but more importantly it is your home and we will be here with the door open and the kettle on as long as we possibly can, to tell the stories that matter to this amazing city and to the north west because your voice matters and you are going to hear it here.

"I am not crying today [but] I have my tissues here.”

Speaking on sister channel BBC Radio Ulster, SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan said there was “real shock” across the city and wider north west at the news.

"This came as a complete bolt from the blue. Our thoughts are very much with them,” he said.

"They can be assured of not just the SDLP’s support but every political party. We will fight this decision, we will fight this cut and we will get this overturned.

"The easiest decision to make by a Belfast centric organisation is to cut jobs in Derry. It is not just cutting jobs which we will defend to the hilt it is cutting services.”

BBC NI Interim Director Adam Smyth has dismissed the suggestion that the organisation is in danger of becoming too Belfast-centric.

Speaking on Evening Extra, Mr Smyth said what is happening at Foyle is “indivisible” from what is happening in the rest of Northern Ireland and the UK.