BBC Radio Ulster presenters apologise to listeners after Conservative Party member labels Matt Hancock a ‘t**t’ live on air

The presenters of BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster programme apologised to listeners after a grassroots Conservative Party member branded Matt Hancock a “t**t” live on air for entering I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Andrea Thorpe, the head of Maidstone and the Weald's Conservative association, made the comments after it was revealed on Tuesday the former Health Secretary would be entering the Australian jungle for the ITV reality show.

When asked her thoughts on BBC Radio Ulster, Ms Thorpe said it was “exactly what the party doesn’t need.

“I think he is making a complete t**t of himself,” she added, before BBC presenter Chris Buckler interjected and apologised “for the use of that language” and asked the woman if she could “rephrase” her point.

She continued: “He is making a complete idiot of himself. Also a mockery of everything he stands for.

“He is slightly deluded, and I find the whole thing rather degrading. What is the definition of a celebrity? The programme is called I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

“It certainly isn’t Matt Hancock.”

Mr Hancock was a surprise extra name added to the list of contenders, and allies said he would use his appearance to promote his work on dyslexia.

Mr Hancock has been stripped of the Tory whip after signing up for the ITV show, and his decision to take part has prompted a mixed reaction among local politicians.

The man himself has defended his inclusion in the show, claiming politicians must "go where the people are".

"Rather than looking down on reality TV, we should see it for what it is — a powerful tool to get our message heard by younger generations. In fact, I think it's patronising to hear some say reality TV is beneath a politician,” he added.

"It's as clear as day that politicians like me must go to where the people are — particularly those who are politically disengaged. We must wake up and embrace popular culture."

Mr Hancock also said he will donate some of his fee for the programme to charity.