BBC’s Emma Vardy inundated with well-wishes following engagement to partner Aaron Adams

BBC’s Ireland Correspondent Emma Vardy has been inundated with congratulatory messages after announcing her engagement to partner Aaron Adams.

The 40-year-old Southampton native took to Twitter on Sunday to share the happy news with her 48,000 followers.

Posting a snap from atop Cave Hill in Belfast, Ms Vardy showed off her new sparking engagement ring with a glorious sunset background perfectly capturing the moment.

Among those sending their best wishes to the newly engaged couple included DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson who said: “Congratulations, delighted for both of you.”

His predecessor Arlene Foster also sent her congratulations, alongside Northern Ireland’s Secretary of State Brandon Lewis.

Television broadcaster and journalist Piers Morgan wished the couple well, alongside plenty of other well-know faces in journalism and broadcasting.

The former BBC South Home Affairs Correspondent and Daily Politics Programme regular was working as a political journalist in Westminster when the Ireland job came up in 2018.

Ms Vardy met 35-year-old partner Aaron on April 1, 2019, who works as an analyst for Translink.

She previously told the Belfast Telegraph the couple met while playing mixed five-a-side football.

"I actually used to be more of a rugby player but now I play football a lot," she said.

"Aaron and I didn't really do conventional dates at first. We went to the gym together. Our second date was a kick-about at the park! In the five-a-sides he'd set me up to score goals so that probably clinched it. Our first 'real' date was April Fool's Day 2019."