BBC’s nationwide comedy talent search coming to NI with Shane Todd as host

NI comedian Shane Todd will host the regional heat of the BBC New Comedy Awards.

A nationwide talent search to find the best new comedian will be heading to Ballymena next month and broadcast on BBC Three.

The BBC New Comedy Awards aim to find the best new stand-up, sketch and musical comedians, with the prospective candidates competing across six regional heats.

The Northern Irish heat in Ballymena will be hosted by comedian Shane Todd, alongside judges Martin Angolo and Diona Doherty.

Following the heats, the six finalists will then make it to the grand final event, to be held later this year, which will be shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

For any Northern Irish comedy hopefuls, the grand prize for winning the contest is £1,000 plus a paid commission to write and perform in a 30-minute audio pilot, mentored by a BBC Comedy Commissioner.

Since they first launched in 1995, the prestigious awards have helped launch the careers of many of the UK’s best-loved comedians including Peter Kay, Lee Mack, Nina Conti, Russell Howard, Sindhu Vee, Alan Carr, Sarah Millican, Romesh Ranganathan, Josie Long, Lost Voice Guy, and Joe Lycett.

For 2023 the Head Judge will be Josh Pugh, a comedian and writer from the Midlands who will attend each of the regional heats. He was nominated for Dave’s Edinburgh Comedy Award for his show ‘Sausage, Egg, Josh Pugh Chips & Beans’ in 2022. He was winner of English Comedian of the Year at the Birmingham Breaking Talent Award.

The local contest will be held on September 18 at The Braid Theatre with free audience tickets available at: https://thebraid.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173647859