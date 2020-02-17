BBC's Sarah Brett and Chris Buckler named as new Good Morning Ulster presenters

Sarah Brett and Chris Buckler will take over as presenters of BBC Radio Ulster’s flagship breakfast news programme Good Morning Ulster later this year.

Most recently Chris Buckler has been BBC News’ Washington Correspondent while Sarah Brett has hosted her own late night discussion programme on BBC Radio 5 live.

It was announced in November 2019 that broadcasters Noel Thompson and Karen Patterson were stepping away from presenting Good Morning Ulster.

They will join regular host Joel Taggart for the 6.30am to 9am show.

Born in Northampton, Brett moved to Donegal when she was four years old.

She studied journalism at the North West Regional College in Londonderry before writing for newspapers including the Belfast Telegraph, Sunday Tribune and The Irish News.

She joined BBC Radio Foyle in the 2004 as a reporter. Five years later in April 2009, she began hosting her own programme on the station - The Sarah Brett Show.

For the following five years she was familiar voice on Radio Ulster and Foyle and went on to present Radio Foyle’s award-winning breakfast programme with Enda McClafferty.

Since 2014, Brett has been presenting on Radio 5 live, having presented a wide range of programmes including Afternoon Edition, 5 live Drive and the Sarah Brett show.

We’re at the epicentre of huge political and social change. Sarah Brett

The 46-year-old says she's looking forward to returning to Northern Ireland after five "extraordinary" years at 5 live in Manchester.

“I’m delighted about coming home for so many reasons, but to come back into a programme that’s the soundtrack to so many people’s mornings is a real honour."

She added: "We’re at the epicentre of huge political and social change in Europe, the UK and the island of Ireland, but there’s so much happening on a local level too that’s just as important.

“Chris and I and the superb team at BBC Radio Ulster are totally committed to bringing you the best of that every day. And brighten your morning with a few smiles if we can.”

The opportunity to come home and be a part of BBC Northern Ireland’s flagship news programme was too much to turn down. Chris Buckler

Buckler, who grew up in Helen's Bay, joined the BBC in 1999 as a news trainee and went on to present and report for Radio Ulster and BBC Newsline. In 2008 he joined BBC network news as North of England Correspondent and later UK Affairs Correspondent.

He returned to Belfast as Ireland Correspondent in 2013 before heading to Washington two years ago to report on the Trump administration and stories across north America.

Noel Thompson, Wendy Austin, Seamus McKee and Karen Patterson stepped down as regular presenters.

As a law student at Queen’s University Belfast, he reported for Belfast Community Radio before going on to produce Stephen Nolan’s evening programme when the station became Belfast Citybeat.

Buckler also worked for the Belfast Telegraph before joining the BBC.

He says it was a difficult decision to leave the US ahead of this year's election, but "the opportunity to come home and be a part of BBC Northern Ireland’s flagship news programme was too much to turn down".

"I worked with all of the legendary presenters who are stepping down and it is a genuine honour to follow them on Radio Ulster’s airwaves," said Buckler.

“I’ve spoken to Sarah many times from Washington on BBC Radio 5 live and I can’t wait to sit alongside her in the studio in Belfast. We intend to make the programme a must-listen in the mornings and with ministers back in Stormont it is a great time to be relaunching the show.

"There may be some changes but you can rest assured that we’ll continue to investigate the big stories and ensure people are held to account.”

The presenters will join the station in April.

The BBC, meanwhile, has still to announce a permanent presenter for the weekday Evening Extra programme after host Seamus McKee stepped down.