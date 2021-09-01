BBC’s Stephen Nolan picks up three nominations for All-Ireland Radio awards

Stephen Nolan has been nominated for three gongs in this year’s All-Ireland Radio awards, the IMROs.

The BBC Radio Ulster presenter is up for the News Story/News Event, Interactive Speech Programme and Speech Broadcaster awards for his breaking news morning programme, The Nolan Show.

He goes head-to-head with Radio Ulster’s Trouble at the Interface in the News Story/News Event category but is the only Northern Irish contender in the Interactive Speech and Speech Broadcaster (full service) categories. BBC Radio Foyle host Mark Patterson is in the running for Speech Broadcaster (local/regional).

In total, radio stations north of the border picked up 28 nominations.

Of those, the BBC claim 17 for Radio Ulster and four for Radio Foyle.

There are two nominations for Q Radio for its coverage of the funeral of John Hume, while its presenter Jordan Humphries is nominated for the Gay Byrne Newcomer of the Year Award.

There are also nods for U105 for digital and social innovation for Shine Festival 2021 and three nods for Downtown Radio/Cool FM — two for News Reporters and one for Stuart Banford for Specialist Music Broadcaster of the Year.

Ralph McLean

Radio Ulster’s Ralph McLean picks up a nomination in the Specialist Music Broadcaster category while Irish language show Blas receives two nominations. Seasoned Radio Ulster presenter John Toal is nominated in the magazine category for the John Toal Show.

The Resignation of Arlene Foster gets a nod in the News Programme Category for Radio Ulster and the station’s Response to the Murder of Sarah Everard is up for Radio Moment of the Year.

Elsewhere, RTE’s Radio One’s documentary on the late Joey Dunlop — King of the Road —picks up a nomination for Best Sports Programme.