Belfast arts centre suspends Palestine show after complaint

A Belfast arts centre has suspended an exhibition featuring depictions of Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

Zohar Arnon’s The Palestinian Paintings collection was due to go on display at Culturlann on the Falls Road next month, but the show was delayed yesterday after an unspecified complaint.

Dr Joseph O’Neill from Interfaith for Palestine, an apolitical foundation that campaigns to raise awareness of the issues in the Palestinian territories, criticised the decision.

“This was all organised months ago. The exhibition has travelled through Ulster and there has been no incident to date,” he said.

“I rang several days ago just to check on the process of everything, and I got a very sort of roundabout answer from a staff member and thought, ‘Something isn’t right’.”

Girl in Ruins from The Palestine Paintings (Picture: Zohar)

Dr O’Neill said he contacted the centre’s executive director, Grainne Ni Ghilin, who informed him a complaint had been made about the exhibition and it would not be going ahead.

“I was shocked. What I eventually got out of her was that the complaint was made two weeks ago, and this was the first I heard of it,” he said.

“I asked why a serious complaint was made two weeks ago and the artist and the promoter were not informed, and to be fair to her, she apologised for that.”

Dr O’Neill is the exhibition promoter for Mr Arnon, who was born in Kazakhstan in 1945 and grew up in northern Israel.

He went on to became a notable painter and is now based in London. His work includes depictions of Palestinians and portraits of public figures such as the late Princess Diana.

Artist Zohar Arnon

He is currently touring Northern Ireland with The Palestinian Paintings, a series of landscapes and portraits, many of which feature Israeli soldiers in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

According to his website, the collection is themed on “views of hope in the face of oppression”.

The Culturlann exhibition was scheduled to go ahead next month, but the arts centre said yesterday it was suspending it because of the complaint.

Dr O’Neill said his group often received complaints from people “with a certain point of view” but stressed neither he nor Zohar knew what had happened.

He said the arts centre, which opened in 1991 and regularly hosts Palestinian-themed events, would open a complaints process for him but it was unlikely to conclude before the exhibition was due to start.

Ms Ni Ghilin told this newspaper she was unable to disclose the nature of the complaint “at this time”, saying only the exhibition had been suspended “pending an investigation”.

A spokesperson for the arts centre said: “Culturlann McAdam O Fiaich received a complaint from a member of the public in relation to an exhibition scheduled for September.

“We are looking into the complaint and, pending the result of our review, the exhibition has been suspended.”

Dr O’Neill said he had been able to secure an alternative venue “within minutes”.

Sinn Fein West Tyrone MP Orfhlaith Begley hailed a previous tour of The Palestinian Paintings, saying the exhibition “brings to life the daily horrors that Palestinians endure”.