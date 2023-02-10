‘Belfast’ child star Jude Hill scores new role alongside Nicole Kidman in Amazon Prime Video thriller

Up and coming NI star Jude Hill is set for a new role in a Hitchcock-esque thriller to be streamed on the Amazon Prime Video platform.

The 12-year-old won ‘Best Young Actor’ at the Critic Choice Awards last year for his role as Buddy in Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film, Belfast, which is set at the beginning of the Troubles.

His new project – ‘Holland, Michigan’ – will see him work alongside A-listers such as Nicole Kidman, who is also coming on board as a producer, and Matthew Macfadyen, who is best known for his Emmy- and BAFTA-winning role as Tom Wambsgans in HBO’s drama series Succession.

While castings were previously announced, the young actor’s character has not yet been disclosed.

The film focuses on the seedy secrets of a Midwestern US town and it will stream on Amazon’s online app and site in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Judi Dench, Jude Hill and Ciaran Hinds in the film Belfast

Filming for the Amazon Studios film is expected to begin in the coming months, with American news channel Fox reporting that the the bulk of it will be shot in Nashville, Tennessee, meaning Co Down native Jude will be working stateside for the foreseeable future.

The Gilford-born star, who stole the hearts of Tinseltown last year, announced onstage when accepting his Best Young Actor award that his little brother and sister, Jonah and Georgia, are now trying to follow him into the world of the silver screen.

Jude hit the big time thanks to Branagh’s Belfast and has been hailed as “a natural” by Branagh, with Dame Judi Dench describing him “like an actor who had 25 years [experience]”.

He trained from the age of four at Shelley Lowry School for Speech and Drama in Craigavon while a pupil at St John’s Primary and earned the part after sending in a tape and having several virtual auditions.

He also secured the Hollywood Critics Association's award for 'Best Newcomer' and the San Diego Film Critics Society's award for 'Best Youth Performance’ thanks to his performance as a working-class nine-year-old in the Academy Award-winning film.

Last year, the pre-teen added the title of “model” to his ever-growing CV when he was announced as the face of American designer Thom Browne’s 2022 spring and summer children’s wear collection.