Belfast children's author Sam McBratney was a 'profoundly lovely human being'

Acclaimed: author Sam McBratney at the launch of his book, The Most-Loved Bear, in Belfast in 2018

The Belfast author of children's book classic Guess How Much I Love You has been described as a "profoundly lovely human being" following his death.

Sam McBratney (77) died on Friday and is survived by his wife Maralyn, whom he was married to for 56 years, their three children and six grandchildren.

Born in Belfast and a graduate of Trinity College Dublin, Mr McBratney was a classroom teacher before becoming a full-time author.

He wrote more than 50 books, including several best-selling and award-winning titles, but he achieved international acclaim with the 1994 publication of Guess How Much I Love You.

The story features a spirited yet tender bedtime competition between two nutbrown hares and the iconic illustrations of Anita Jeram.

Now considered a children's book classic, Guess How Much I Love You has sold more than 50m copies worldwide, been translated into 57 languages, and serves as the cornerstone of a global licensing program.

Mr McBratney loved touring to support his books and built a lifetime of fond memories and meaningful connections with readers, booksellers, and librarians by travelling throughout Europe, Asia, Australia, and the United States. The highly anticipated sequel to Guess How Much I Love You, entitled Will You Be My Friend?, will be launched worldwide on September 29.

On crafting a sequel to one of the most popular books of all time, Mr McBratney said: "When writing about the hares, I aim to describe moments of emotional significance but with loads of humour and the lightest of touches.

"This story is about one of those moments."

The group managing director of the Walker Books Group, Karen Lotz, said Mr McBratney was an "exceptionally talented wordsmith".

"Sam McBratney was a profoundly lovely human being," she said. "Amazingly humble, he also was a hilarious storyteller and convivial companion.

"Our world dims with his passing, but his legacy of kindness and humour will burn bright and carry on across time and distance through his stories, which have touched the hearts of readers around the globe."

Donna Cassanova, character publisher of Walker Books, added that she took immense pride to have worked with Mr McBratney who, she said, was "a master of his craft".

"Through the years, as Guess How Much I Love You achieved great success and acclaim, Sam never failed to express his profound surprise at the power of the message within his text," she added.

"The joy he felt at knowing so many people around the globe connected with the gentle celebration of unconditional love was ever palpable.

"He always smiled out at the world, and I feel so lucky to have felt the warmth of his smile."